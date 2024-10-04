 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil poses on stage during the UFC 303 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 5 In Salt Lake City, Utah
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 4, 2024

UFC returns to Utah with a stacked Pay-Per-View event, headlined by a pair of thrilling championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes for his third successful title defense of 2024 when he collides with No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in a battle of KO artists. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Julianna Peña in a grudge match dating back to The Ultimate Fighter season 18 more than a decade ago.

UFC 307: PEREIRA vs ROUNTREE JR. is the result of a continued partnership with Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group. The event announcement comes on the heels of Utah being awarded the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, solidifying its reputation as The State of Sport.

How To Watch UFC 307 In Your Region

UFC 307  takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 307: Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira () vs Khalil Rountree Jr. () 

Co-Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Raquel Pennington () vs Julianna Peña () 

Bantamweight Bout: José Aldo () vs Mario Bautista ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira () vs Kayla Harrison () 

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze () vs Kevin Holland ()   

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson () vs Joaquin Buckley ()  

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez () vs Iasmin Lucindo () 

Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard () vs Alexander Hernandez () 

Middleweight Bout: Cesar Almeida () vs Ihor Potieria ()

EARLY PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann () vs Ovince Saint Preux () 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Carla Esparza () vs Tecia Pennington ()

Welterweight Bout: Court McGee () vs Tim Means ()  

UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr Now

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

