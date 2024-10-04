Weigh-In Results | UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.

UFC 307: PEREIRA vs ROUNTREE JR. is the result of a continued partnership with Utah Sports Commission and Smith Entertainment Group. The event announcement comes on the heels of Utah being awarded the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, solidifying its reputation as The State of Sport.

How To Watch UFC 307 In Your Region

UFC 307 takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.