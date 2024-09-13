Weigh-In Results | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Dana White has said this is a ‘love letter’ to Mexico and a tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports. Also continues a great tradition of holding big fights around Mexican Independence Day.

The event will be headlined by two UFC title fights. In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley defends his title vs No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili. In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defends her belt in her trilogy with former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

How To Watch UFC 306 In Your Country

UFC 306 be available live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. This will be the first 1080p TV broadcast of a UFC event in ESPN history. Prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm on ESPNEWS/ESPN+, PPV starts at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Official Weigh-In Results: