 Skip to main content
Sean O'Malley poses on the scale during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Noche UFC
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing September 14 At Sphere In Las Vegas For Riyadh Season Noche UFC
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 13, 2024

UFC returns September 14 for the first live sporting event to take place at Sphere Las Vegas for UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC.

Dana White has said this is a ‘love letter’ to Mexico and a tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports. Also continues a great tradition of holding big fights around Mexican Independence Day.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

The event will be headlined by two UFC title fights. In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley defends his title vs No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili. In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defends her belt in her trilogy with former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

How To Watch UFC 306 In Your Country

UFC 306 be available live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. This will be the first 1080p TV broadcast of a UFC event in ESPN history. Prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm on ESPNEWS/ESPN+, PPV starts at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Card Preview | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Main Card Preview | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Sean O’Malley (135) vs Merab Dvalishvili (134)

Co- Main Event - Alexa Grasso (124) vs Valentina Shevchenko (125)   

Featherweight Bout: Brian Ortega (146) vs Diego Lopes (146)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs Esteban Ribovics (155)

Flyweight Bout: Ronaldo Rodriguez (125) vs Ode' Osbourne (125)

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
/

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana (136) vs Norma Dumont (136)

Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres (156) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (156)

Watch Every Episode Of UFC 306 Embedded

Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs Ketlen Souza (115)

Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (125.5) vs Joshua Van (125.5)

Weigh-in Highlights | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Weigh-in Highlights | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
/

EARLY PRELIM

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Aoriqileng (136)

MORE UFC 306: O'Malley Is That Good | Merab's Hard Work | Grasso's Grind | Shevchenko Ready | Mexico's Noche Ambassadors | Lopes' Star Power | Ortega's Wisdom

Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
Alexa Grasso signs a photo
Embedded

UFC 306 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili in Las Vegas

More
UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10 A.M. BST ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

More
Alexa Grasso, Daniel Zellhuber, Ronaldo Rodriguez, Irene Aldana, Manuel Torres, Yazmin Jauregui, Édgar Cháirez
Noche UFC

Mexican Breakdown | UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

Riyadh Season Noche UFC Is Packed With Electric Talents With A Chance To Win One For Their Home Country

More