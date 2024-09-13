Weigh-In Results | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Embedded
UFC returns September 14 for the first live sporting event to take place at Sphere Las Vegas for UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC.
Dana White has said this is a ‘love letter’ to Mexico and a tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports. Also continues a great tradition of holding big fights around Mexican Independence Day.
Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
The event will be headlined by two UFC title fights. In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley defends his title vs No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili. In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defends her belt in her trilogy with former champion Valentina Shevchenko.
How To Watch UFC 306 In Your Country
UFC 306 be available live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. This will be the first 1080p TV broadcast of a UFC event in ESPN history. Prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm on ESPNEWS/ESPN+, PPV starts at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Card Preview | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Main Card Preview | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
/
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Sean O’Malley (135) vs Merab Dvalishvili (134)
Co- Main Event - Alexa Grasso (124) vs Valentina Shevchenko (125)
Featherweight Bout: Brian Ortega (146) vs Diego Lopes (146)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Lightweight Bout: Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs Esteban Ribovics (155)
Flyweight Bout: Ronaldo Rodriguez (125) vs Ode' Osbourne (125)
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
/
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana (136) vs Norma Dumont (136)
Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres (156) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (156)
Watch Every Episode Of UFC 306 Embedded
Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs Ketlen Souza (115)
Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (125.5) vs Joshua Van (125.5)
Weigh-in Highlights | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Weigh-in Highlights | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
/
EARLY PRELIM
Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Aoriqileng (136)
MORE UFC 306: O'Malley Is That Good | Merab's Hard Work | Grasso's Grind | Shevchenko Ready | Mexico's Noche Ambassadors | Lopes' Star Power | Ortega's Wisdom
Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.