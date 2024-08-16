Weigh-In Results | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Fight Coverage
The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its return to Australia on Saturday, August 17, with UFC 305: DU PLESSIS vs ADESANYA booked for Perth’s RAC Arena. UFC middleweight champion, Dricus de Plessis will take on former champion and the current No.2 contender, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya in a five round championship bout.
The UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Dricus Du Plessis () vs Israel Adesanya ()
Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Kai Kara-France () vs Steve Erceg ()
Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot () vs Dan Hooker ()
Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa () vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik ()
Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang () vs Carlos Prates ()
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa () vs Valter Walker ()
Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao () vs Ricardo Ramos ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill () vs Luana Santos ()
Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins () vs Herbert Burns ()
EARLY PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Tom Nolan () vs Alex Reyes ()
Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan () vs Ricky Glenn ()
Flyweight Bout: Stewart Nicoll () vs Jesus Aguilar ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.