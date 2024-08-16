 Skip to main content
Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa poses on the scale during the UFC 297 ceremonial weigh-in at Scotiabank Arena on January 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing August 17 At RAC Arena In Perth, Australia
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 16, 2024

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its return to Australia on Saturday, August 17, with UFC 305: DU PLESSIS vs ADESANYA booked for Perth’s RAC Arena. UFC middleweight champion, Dricus de Plessis will take on former champion and the current No.2 contender, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya in a five round championship bout. 

The UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 305 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Dricus Du Plessis () vs Israel Adesanya ()

Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Kai Kara-France () vs Steve Erceg ()

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot () vs Dan Hooker () 

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa () vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik ()

Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang () vs Carlos Prates ()

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa () vs Valter Walker ()

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao () vs Ricardo Ramos () 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview | UFC 305 Embedded

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill () vs Luana Santos ()

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins () vs Herbert Burns () 

EARLY PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Tom Nolan () vs Alex Reyes ()

MORE UFC 305: Fighters On The Rise | Adesanya's Purpose | Main Event Breakdown | Du Plessis Interview | Casey O'Neill Returns | Gamrot's Show | Dan Hooker Interview | Kai Kara-France Interview

Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan () vs Ricky Glenn ()

Flyweight Bout: Stewart Nicoll () vs Jesus Aguilar ()

Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
Live Weigh-Ins
Perth
Australia
UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya looks on at the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 03, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs…

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC's Return To Perth, Western Australia For UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya At RAC Arena

More
UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland…

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10 A.M. BST ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

More
Dricus Du Plessis
Embedded

UFC 305 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya In Perth, Western Australia On August 17, 2024

More