Alex Pereira of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 29 At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 28, 2024

After defending his belt in style at UFC 300, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira makes the walk for the second time in as many months as he takes on Jiří Procházka at UFC 303 on June 29.

The UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka  Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 29 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 303 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Championship: Alex Pereira (204.5) vs Jiri Procházka (204.5)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Brian Ortega (155) vs Diego Lopes (155) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith () vs Roman Dolidze (205) 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs Macy Chiasson (135.5)

Welterweight Bout: Ian Machado Garry (170) vs Michael “Venom” Page (171)  

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2
PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (185)  

Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (146) vs Andre Fili (145.5)   

UFC 303 Embedded 

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (146) vs Jean Silva (147.5)*

Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott () vs Yanis Ghemmouri (136) 

EARLY PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs Gillian Robertson (116)  

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (245) vs Martin Buday (264.5)

MORE UFC 303: Diego Lopes Rises | Best Bets | By The Numbers | Beloved Cub Swanson | Co-Main Spotlight | Poatan Interview | Gillian Robertson Interview | Ian Machado Garry | Rei Tsuruya | Coach Breakdown

Flyweight Bout: Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs Carlos Hernandez (125)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (136) vs Vinicius Oliveira (136)

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2

*Jean Silva weighed in above the featherweight limit of 146. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT. 

