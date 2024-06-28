Weigh-In Results | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Embedded
After defending his belt in style at UFC 300, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira makes the walk for the second time in as many months as he takes on Jiří Procházka at UFC 303 on June 29.
The UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 29 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 303 In Your Country
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Championship: Alex Pereira (204.5) vs Jiri Procházka (204.5)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Brian Ortega (155) vs Diego Lopes (155)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith () vs Roman Dolidze (205)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs Macy Chiasson (135.5)
Welterweight Bout: Ian Machado Garry (170) vs Michael “Venom” Page (171)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (146) vs Andre Fili (145.5)
Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (146) vs Jean Silva (147.5)*
Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott () vs Yanis Ghemmouri (136)
EARLY PRELIMS
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs Gillian Robertson (116)
Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (245) vs Martin Buday (264.5)
Flyweight Bout: Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs Carlos Hernandez (125)
Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (136) vs Vinicius Oliveira (136)
*Jean Silva weighed in above the featherweight limit of 146. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
