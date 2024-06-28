Weigh-In Results | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

The UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka Early Prelims kickoff Saturday June 29 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 303 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.