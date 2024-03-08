 Skip to main content
Sean O'Malley poses during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Miami To Make It Official For The Epic March 9 Event
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 8, 2024

UFC returns to Miami, Fla. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 6 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.

UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Sean O’Malley () vs Marlon Vera ()

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier () vs Benoit Saint Denis ()

UFC 299 Embedded | Full Miami Fight Card Preview

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland () vs Michael “Venom” Page ()

Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns () vs Jack Della Maddalena ()   

Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan () vs Song Yadong ()

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes () vs Jailton Almeida () 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Cerminara () vs Maycee Barber ()

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot () vs Rafael Dos Anjos ()

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz () vs Kyler Phillips ()

EARLY PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba () vs Philipe Lins ()

Middleweight Bout: Michel Pereira () vs Michal Oleksiejczuk ()

Heavyweight Bout: Robelis Despaigne () vs Josh Parisian ()

Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara () vs Asu Almabayev ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood () vs Maryna Moroz ()

Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
