Weigh-In Results | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

UFC returns to Miami, Fla. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 6 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.
UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 299 In Your Country
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Sean O’Malley () vs Marlon Vera ()
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier () vs Benoit Saint Denis ()
UFC 299 Embedded | Full Miami Fight Card Preview
Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland () vs Michael “Venom” Page ()
Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns () vs Jack Della Maddalena ()
Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan () vs Song Yadong ()
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes () vs Jailton Almeida ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Cerminara () vs Maycee Barber ()
Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot () vs Rafael Dos Anjos ()
Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz () vs Kyler Phillips ()
EARLY PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba () vs Philipe Lins ()
Middleweight Bout: Michel Pereira () vs Michal Oleksiejczuk ()
Heavyweight Bout: Robelis Despaigne () vs Josh Parisian ()
Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara () vs Asu Almabayev ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood () vs Maryna Moroz ()
