 Skip to main content
Aspinall, Prochazka, Pereira, Pavlovich
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

The Fighters Step On The Scale In New York City To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 10, 2023

The World's Most Famous Arena is the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden. In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Jiří Procházka attempts to regain his 205-pound crown against former middleweight king Alex Pereira in a bout fans have been waiting for. Plus, it's another Fight of the Year candidate in the co-main event when Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich takes on British banger Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

How To Watch UFC 295 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jiří Procházka (204.2) vs Alex Pereira (204)

Co-Main Event - Interim Heavyweight Title Bout: Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs Tom Aspinall (261.6)

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade (116) vs Mackenzie Dern (115.6)

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola (155.6) vs Benoît Saint Denis (156)

Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes (145.4) vs Pat Sabatini (145.8)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8)

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs Roosevelt Roberts (158)**

Preview Every Fight On UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs Loopy Godinez (115)

Flyweight Bout: Steve Erceg (125.6) vs Alessandro Costa (125.4)

Faceoffs | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Faceoffs | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
/

EARLY PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon (155.6) vs Mark O. Madsen (154.6)

Catchweight (138-lbs) Bout: John Castaneda (137.6) vs Kyung Ho Kang (138)

MORE UFC 295: Co-Main Breakdown | Main Event Spotlight | Aspinall Chats With Bisping | What Pavlovich Knew | Mackenzie Dern InterviewJéssica Andrade Interview | Matt Frevola's NYC | Trust Benoît Saint-Denis

Flyweight Bout: Joshua Van (125.8) vs Kevin Borjas (125.8)

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs Jamall Emmers (147)*

*Emmers weighed-in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds. Emmers forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, fight proceeds as scheduled. 

**Roberts weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. Roberts forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, fight proceeds as scheduled. 

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
:
Tom Aspinall is seen on stage during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

UFC Returns To New York With Another Stacked Card! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!

More
Announcements

Roku Originals And UFC Team Up For New Behind-The…

Three-Part Documentary Series Produced By UFC To Debut Exclusively On The Roku Channel In 2024

More
UFC light heavyweights Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira faceoff on episode 5 of UFC 295 Embedded.
Embedded

UFC 295 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira In New York On November 11, 2023

More
: