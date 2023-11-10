Weigh-In Results | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Fight Coverage
The World's Most Famous Arena is the perfect setting for an epic championship doubleheader as UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary in Madison Square Garden. In the explosive UFC 295 main event, Jiří Procházka attempts to regain his 205-pound crown against former middleweight king Alex Pereira in a bout fans have been waiting for. Plus, it's another Fight of the Year candidate in the co-main event when Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich takes on British banger Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title.
UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jiří Procházka (204.2) vs Alex Pereira (204)
Co-Main Event - Interim Heavyweight Title Bout: Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs Tom Aspinall (261.6)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade (116) vs Mackenzie Dern (115.6)
Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola (155.6) vs Benoît Saint Denis (156)
Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes (145.4) vs Pat Sabatini (145.8)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8)
Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs Roosevelt Roberts (158)**
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs Loopy Godinez (115)
Flyweight Bout: Steve Erceg (125.6) vs Alessandro Costa (125.4)
EARLY PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon (155.6) vs Mark O. Madsen (154.6)
Catchweight (138-lbs) Bout: John Castaneda (137.6) vs Kyung Ho Kang (138)
Flyweight Bout: Joshua Van (125.8) vs Kevin Borjas (125.8)
Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs Jamall Emmers (147)*
*Emmers weighed-in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds. Emmers forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Roberts weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. Roberts forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.