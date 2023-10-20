Weigh-In Results | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

The UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Prelims kickoff Saturday, October 21 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How To Watch UFC 294 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Official Weigh-In Results: