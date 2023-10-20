Weigh-In Results | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Fight Coverage
On October 21, the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi, where two of the top fighters in the world, pound for pound, will meet again as Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 294 at Etihad Arena. In the co-main event, Kamaru Usman will take on Khamzat Chimaev in a special middleweight bout.
The UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Prelims kickoff Saturday, October 21 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
How To Watch UFC 294 In Your Country
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev (155) vs Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Kamaru Usman (184.5) vs Khamzat Chimaev (185.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Johnny Walker (205)
Middleweight Bout: Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs Warlley Alves (185.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs Muin Gafurov (135.5)
PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (126) vs Muhammad Mokaev (126)
Lightweight Bout: Mohammad Yahya (156) vs Trevor Peek (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat (136) vs Victor Henry (136)
Middleweight Bout: Abu Azaitar (186) vs Sedriques Dumas (186)
Lightweight Bout: Mike Breeden (159.5)** vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood (146) vs Muhammad Naimov (145.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Viktoriia Dudakova (116.6)* vs Jinh Yu Frey (116)
Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)
*Dudakova weighed-in above the strawweight limit of 116 pounds. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent, fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Breeden weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent, fight proceeds as scheduled.
