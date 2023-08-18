Weigh-In Results | UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley

Fight Coverage
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.
The UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Early Prelims kickoff Saturday July 29 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How To Watch UFC 292 In Your Country
Title bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (135) vs Sean O’Malley (135)
Co-Main Event - Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili (115) vs Amanda Lemos (114)
Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Ian Garry (170.5)
Full UFC 292 Fight Card Breakdown
Bantamweight Bout: Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) vs Mario Bautista (136)
Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (136) vs Pedro Munhoz (135)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (186) vs Brad Tavares (185)
Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (185)
Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley
Lightweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs Austin Hubbard (155)
Bantamweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Brad Katona (135) vs Cody Gibson (135)
EARLY PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)
MORE UFC 292: Top Finishes From UFC 292 Fighters | Chris Weidman Interview | Fantasy Stats | Aljo Career Highlights | O'Malley Career Highlights | Chito Vera Interview | Co-Main Breakdown | UFC 292 Embedded
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (125) vs Natalia Silva (125)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva (125) vs Maryna Moroz (125)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
:
:
Fight Coverage
Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley
Countdown