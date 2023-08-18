Weigh-In Results | UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley

The UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Early Prelims kickoff Saturday July 29 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 292 In Your Country

Title bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley Official Weigh-In Results: