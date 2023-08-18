 Skip to main content
Aljamain Sterling poses on the scale during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Boston To Make It Official For The Two-Title Fight Pay-Per-View
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 18, 2023

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.

The UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Early Prelims kickoff Saturday July 29 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 292 In Your Country

Title bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 292 Sterling vs O'Malley Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (135) vs Sean O’Malley (135)

Co-Main Event - Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili (115) vs Amanda Lemos (114)

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Ian Garry (170.5)

Full UFC 292 Fight Card Breakdown

Bantamweight Bout: Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) vs Mario Bautista (136)

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (136) vs Pedro Munhoz (135)

Make Your Match: Build Your Dream Fight Card For A Chance To Win

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (186) vs Brad Tavares (185)

Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (185)

Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Lightweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs Austin Hubbard (155)

Bantamweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Brad Katona (135) vs Cody Gibson (135)

EARLY PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)

MORE UFC 292: Top Finishes From UFC 292 Fighters | Chris Weidman Interview | Fantasy Stats | Aljo Career Highlights | O'Malley Career Highlights | Chito Vera Interview | Co-Main Breakdown | UFC 292 Embedded

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andrea Lee (125) vs Natalia Silva (125)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva (125) vs Maryna Moroz (125)

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
Boston
:
Brendan Fitzgerald and Sayif Saud preview the UFC 292 main event between Bantamweight champion Aljamain 'The Funkmaster' Sterling and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.
Fight Coverage

UFC Breakdown | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Brendan Fitzgerald and Sayif Saud preview the UFC 292 main event between Bantamweight champion Aljamain 'The Funkmaster' Sterling and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.

Watch the Video
Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 280 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

A Championship Double Headers Top A Stacked Card In The UFC's Return To Boston! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night Live From TD Garden

More
Get Ready For UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley With This Episode Of Countdown Featuring Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, Zhang Weili And More. UFC 292 Is Live August 19, 2023 
Countdown

UFC 292 Countdown | Full Episode

Get Ready For UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley With This Episode Of Countdown Featuring Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, Zhang Weili And More. UFC 292 Is Live August 19, 2023 

Watch the Video
: