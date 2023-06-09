 Skip to main content
Amanda Nunes of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Vancouver To Make It Official For Saturday's Big Event
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 9, 2023

Headlined by the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, UFC 289 happens at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, June 10. 

The UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How To Watch UFC 289 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (135) vs Irene Aldana (135)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (154) vs Beneil Dariush (156)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (169.5) vs Adam Fugitt ()

Main Event Breakdown | Nunes vs Aldana By The Numbers 

Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Nate Landwehr (145.25)

Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Eryk Anders (184.75)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs Chris Curtis (185.25)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25)

UFC 289 Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (135.75) vs Aoriqileng (135)

Featherweight Bout: Kyle Nelson (145) vs Blake Bilder (145.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: David Dvorak (125.5) vs Steve Erceg (125.5)

MORE UFC 289: Aldana Interview | Nunes Interview | Countdown

Strawweight Bout: Diana Belbita (114.5) vs Maria Oliveira (115.5)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
