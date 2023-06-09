Weigh-In Results | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

Fight Coverage
Headlined by the women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, UFC 289 happens at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, June 10.
The UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (135) vs Irene Aldana (135)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (154) vs Beneil Dariush (156)
Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (169.5) vs Adam Fugitt ()
Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Nate Landwehr (145.25)
Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Eryk Anders (184.75)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs Chris Curtis (185.25)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25)
Bantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi (135.75) vs Aoriqileng (135)
Featherweight Bout: Kyle Nelson (145) vs Blake Bilder (145.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: David Dvorak (125.5) vs Steve Erceg (125.5)
Strawweight Bout: Diana Belbita (114.5) vs Maria Oliveira (115.5)
