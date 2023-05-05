 Skip to main content
Aljamain Sterling poses on the scale during the UFC 273 ceremonial weigh-in at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 08, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Newark To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • May. 5, 2023

The bad blood has been boiling, and on May 6, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry "Triple C" Cejudo will settle their score in the main event of UFC 288 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the co-main event, electric brawlers Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will battle for their place in future title fight considerations.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (134) vs Henry Cejudo (135)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (170) vs Gilbert Burns (171)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (115) vs Yan Xiaonan (115)

Featherweight Bout: Movsar Evloev (145) vs Diego Lopes (146)

Featherweight Bout: Kron Gracie (145) vs Charles Jourdain (145)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Matt Frevola (155)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs Devin Clark (205)

Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (169) vs Rolando Bedoya (170)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (115) vs Virna Jandiroba (115)

EARLY PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Braxton Smith (262) vs Parker Porter (249)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185) vs Ikram Aliskerov (186)

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (189)* vs Claudio Ribeiro (185)

 

*Joseph Holmes weighed in above the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled. 

**Due to weight management issues, the bout between Rafael Estevam and Zhalgas Zhumagulov has been cancelled from this weekend's card. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT. 

