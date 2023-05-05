Weigh-In Results | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Athletes
The bad blood has been boiling, and on May 6, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Henry "Triple C" Cejudo will settle their score in the main event of UFC 288 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the co-main event, electric brawlers Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will battle for their place in future title fight considerations.
How To Watch UFC 288 In Your Country
- 6pm ET / 3pm PT: UFC 288 Early prelims on UFC FIGHT PASS & ESPN+
- 8 pm ET / 5pm PT: UFC 288 prelims on ESPN & ESPN+
- 10 pm ET / 7pm PT: UFC 288 goes live on Pay-Per-View & ESPN+
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (134) vs Henry Cejudo (135)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (170) vs Gilbert Burns (171)
UFC 288 Fight By Fight Preview
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (115) vs Yan Xiaonan (115)
Featherweight Bout: Movsar Evloev (145) vs Diego Lopes (146)
Featherweight Bout: Kron Gracie (145) vs Charles Jourdain (145)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Matt Frevola (155)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs Devin Clark (205)
All Episodes Of UFC 288 Embedded
Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (169) vs Rolando Bedoya (170)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (115) vs Virna Jandiroba (115)
EARLY PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Braxton Smith (262) vs Parker Porter (249)
Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185) vs Ikram Aliskerov (186)
MORE UFC 288: Best Of Cejduo | Aljo's History | Drew Dober | Yan Xiaonan | Fantasy Stats | Gilbert Burns | Cejudo's P4P | Charles Jourdain | Epic Finishes
Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (189)* vs Claudio Ribeiro (185)
*Joseph Holmes weighed in above the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Due to weight management issues, the bout between Rafael Estevam and Zhalgas Zhumagulov has been cancelled from this weekend's card.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT.