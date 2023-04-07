 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in at Radio City Music Hall on November 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Our Return To Miami April 8
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 7, 2023

UFC returns to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereirago for his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Israel Adesanya. Also, former welterweight title challengers collide when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battles No. 11 Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 287: PEREIRA vs ADESANYA 2 takes place Saturday, April 8 from Miami-Dade Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

How To Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 In Your Country

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 287: PEREIRA vs. ADESANYA 2 Official Weight In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira (185) vs Israel Adesanya (184.5)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (170) vs Jorge Masvidal (171)

Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135) vs Adrian Yanez (135.5)

UFC 287 EMBEDDED 

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland (170.5) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs Christian Rodriguez (137)*

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (186) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) vs Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs Joe Pyfer (185.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (241) vs Chase Sherman (249.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Catchweight Bout (160lb): Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs Trey Ogden (159.5)

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) vs Steve Garcia (145.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim (115) vs Sam Hughes (116)

 

*Christian Rodriguez weighed in above bantamweight limitHe will be fined 20 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2, live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

: