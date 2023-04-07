Weigh-In Results | UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC returns to Miami, Fla. for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereirago for his first successful title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Israel Adesanya. Also, former welterweight title challengers collide when current No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns battles No. 11 Jorge Masvidal.
UFC 287: PEREIRA vs ADESANYA 2 takes place Saturday, April 8 from Miami-Dade Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 287: PEREIRA vs. ADESANYA 2 Official Weight In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira (185) vs Israel Adesanya (184.5)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (170) vs Jorge Masvidal (171)
Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135) vs Adrian Yanez (135.5)
Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland (170.5) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs Christian Rodriguez (137)*
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (186) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) vs Luana Pinheiro (115.5)
Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs Joe Pyfer (185.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (241) vs Chase Sherman (249.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)
Catchweight Bout (160lb): Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs Trey Ogden (159.5)
Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) vs Steve Garcia (145.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim (115) vs Sam Hughes (116)
*Christian Rodriguez weighed in above bantamweight limit. He will be fined 20 percent of his purse and the bout will proceed as scheduled.
