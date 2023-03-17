Weigh-In Results | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Plus, two of the lightweight division's most explosive contenders collide, as Justin Gaethje meets Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 286 co-main event.

The UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.