Leon Edwards of Jamaica poses on the scale during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in at Vivint Arena on August 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Our Return To London March 18
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 17, 2023

On March 18, one of the welterweight division's longest standing rivalries comes to a close in the main event of UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London when England's own Leon Edwards defends his crown against former champion Kamaru Usman in a rubber match the entire sports world will be watching.

Plus, two of the lightweight division's most explosive contenders collide, as Justin Gaethje meets Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 286 co-main event.

The UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

Main events scheduled for five round. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Title Bout: Leon Edwards (170) vs Kamaru Usman (170)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje (156) vs Rafael Fiziev (156)

Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson (170) vs Bryan Barberena (171)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia (125) vs Casey O’Neill (125)

Middleweight Bout: Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (186)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Jack Shore (146) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Lightweight Bout: Chris Duncan (156) vs Omar Morales (156)

Lightweight Bout: Sam Patterson (155.5) vs Yanal Ashmouz (155)

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs Jafel Filho (125.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)

Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (129.5)*

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood (126) vs Luana Carolina (126)

Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert (156) vs Ludovit Klein (156)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Juliana Miller (125.5) vs Veronica Hardy (125.5)

*Malcolm Gordon weighed in above the flyweight limit. 

**Colby Covington weighed in as a backup for the main event at 170

Don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Order the PPV today! 

