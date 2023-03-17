Weigh-In Results | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Countdown
On March 18, one of the welterweight division's longest standing rivalries comes to a close in the main event of UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London when England's own Leon Edwards defends his crown against former champion Kamaru Usman in a rubber match the entire sports world will be watching.
Plus, two of the lightweight division's most explosive contenders collide, as Justin Gaethje meets Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 286 co-main event.
The UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, March 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3
/
Main events scheduled for five round. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Title Bout: Leon Edwards (170) vs Kamaru Usman (170)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Justin Gaethje (156) vs Rafael Fiziev (156)
How To Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 In Your Country
Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson (170) vs Bryan Barberena (171)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia (125) vs Casey O’Neill (125)
Middleweight Bout: Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (186)
Faceoffs | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3
Faceoffs | UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3
/
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Jack Shore (146) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)
Lightweight Bout: Chris Duncan (156) vs Omar Morales (156)
UFC 286 Full Fight Card Breakdown
Lightweight Bout: Sam Patterson (155.5) vs Yanal Ashmouz (155)
Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs Jafel Filho (125.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs Gabriel Santos (145.5)
Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)
Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (129.5)*
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood (126) vs Luana Carolina (126)
Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert (156) vs Ludovit Klein (156)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Juliana Miller (125.5) vs Veronica Hardy (125.5)
*Malcolm Gordon weighed in above the flyweight limit.
**Colby Covington weighed in as a backup for the main event at 170
Don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Order the PPV today!