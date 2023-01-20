Weigh-In Results | UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill

On January 21, one of Brazil's best returns to fight on home soil for the first time since 2015 when Glover Teixeira battles rising star Jamahal Hill and attempts to take the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

How To Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill In Your Country

Plus, one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history continues on January 21, as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet for the fourth time with the flyweight championship of the world on the line.

Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, January 21 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event and co-main event schedule for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 283 Teixera vs Hill Official Weigh-In Results: