Weigh-In Results | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev will see former champion and No. 2 ranked Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. Rising lightweights Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will met in co-main event.

How To Watch UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC 282 takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 282 Official Weigh-In Results: