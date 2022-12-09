Weigh-In Results | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

Fight Coverage
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev will see former champion and No. 2 ranked Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. Rising lightweights Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will met in co-main event.
How To Watch UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev
UFC 282 takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 282 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (204.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett (156) vs Jared Gordon (155.5)
Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) vs Alex Morono (179.5)
Middleweight Bout: Darren Till (184.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185)
Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Ilia Topuria (146)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Jay Perrin (136)
Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5) vs Chris Daukaus (242.5)
Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5)
Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (186) vs Joaquin Buckley (185.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo (146) vs Alexander Hernandez (145.5)
Featherweight Bout: TJ Brown (145.5) vs Erik Silva (146)
Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador (126) vs Daniel Da Silva (129)*
Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman (135) vs Steven Koslow (136)
*Daniel Da Silva weighed in over the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and forfeits 20% of his purse
Don't miss a moment of UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today!
