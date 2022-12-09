 Skip to main content
Jan Blachowicz of Poland poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-ins at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 15, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For The Final PPV Of 2022
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 9, 2022

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev will see former champion and No. 2 ranked Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. Rising lightweights Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will met in co-main event.

UFC 282 takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.  The prelims will be seen on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 282 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (204.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett (156) vs Jared Gordon (155.5)

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) vs Alex Morono (179.5)

Middleweight Bout: Darren Till (184.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185)

Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Ilia Topuria (146)

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Jay Perrin (136)

Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (261.5) vs Chris Daukaus (242.5)

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (186) vs Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo (146) vs Alexander Hernandez (145.5)

Featherweight Bout: TJ Brown (145.5) vs Erik Silva (146)

Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador (126) vs Daniel Da Silva (129)*

Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman (135) vs Steven Koslow (136)

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

*Daniel Da Silva weighed in over the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and forfeits 20% of his purse

