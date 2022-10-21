 Skip to main content
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhackev On The Scales
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

The Fighters Step On The Scale For The UFC's Championship Return To Abu Dhabi
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 21, 2022

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw.

The UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev prelims kickoff Saturday, October 22 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN News. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs Islam Makhachev (154.5)

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (135) vs TJ Dillashaw (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (136) vs Sean O’Malley (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)** vs Manon Fiorot (125.5)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (170) vs Sean Brady (171)

Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov (185) vs Caio Borralho (186)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Nikita Krylov (206)

Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan (186) vs AJ Dobson (185)

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135) vs Lina Lansberg (135) 

 

*Due to weight cutting issues, the bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida has been canceled. 

**Katlyn Chookagian will forfeit 20% of her purse to her opponent for weighing in above the flyweight limit. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi. Please Note The Special Time: Prelims Begin at 10am ET/7am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 2pm ET/11am PT.

Charles Oliveira of Brazil
: