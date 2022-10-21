Weigh-In Results | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Countdown
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw.
The UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev prelims kickoff Saturday, October 22 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN News. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
How To Watch UFC 280 In Your Country
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs Islam Makhachev (154.5)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (135) vs TJ Dillashaw (135)
Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (136) vs Sean O’Malley (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)** vs Manon Fiorot (125.5)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (170) vs Sean Brady (171)
Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov (185) vs Caio Borralho (186)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Nikita Krylov (206)
Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)
Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan (186) vs AJ Dobson (185)
Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135) vs Lina Lansberg (135)
*Due to weight cutting issues, the bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida has been canceled.
**Katlyn Chookagian will forfeit 20% of her purse to her opponent for weighing in above the flyweight limit. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
