Weigh-In Results | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on October 22 as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former champion TJ Dillashaw.

The UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev prelims kickoff Saturday, October 22 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN News. The Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How To Watch UFC 280 In Your Country

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Official Weigh-In Results: