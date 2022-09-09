Weigh-In Results | UFC 279

Athletes
Weigh-in
They've Stepped On The Scales In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday's Pay Per View Event
UFC 279: DIAZ vs FERGUSON takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 279 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Nate Diaz (171) vs Tony Ferguson (171)
Co-Main Event - Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)* vs Kevin Holland (179.5)
Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Li Jingliang (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (179)
Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Irene Aldana (137.5) vs Macy Chiasson (139.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (205.5)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)** vs Julian Erosa (146)
Catchweight (220-lbs) Bout: Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs Anton Turkalj (214)
Middleweight Bout: Denis Tiuliulin (186) vs Jamie Pickett (185.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Jake Collier (265) vs Chris Barnett (267.5)***
EARLY PRELIMS
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Norma Dumont (146) vs Danyelle Wolf (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (135.5) vs Alatengheili (135)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Melissa Martinez (113.5) vs Elise Reed (115.5)
Welterweight Bout: Darian Weeks (170.5) vs Yohan Lainesse (171)
*Khamzat Chimaev weighed 7.5 lbs over the welterweight limit of 171 pounds, he was rescheduled to face Kevin Holland at a catchweight of 180lbs
**Hakeem Dawodu weighed over the featherweight limit of 145 pounds and is fined 30% of his purse
***Chris Barnett weighed over the heavyweight limit of 266 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse
