Weigh-In Results | UFC 279

UFC 279: DIAZ vs FERGUSON takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 279 Official Weigh-In Results: