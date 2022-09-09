 Skip to main content
Khamzat Chimaev poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 24 2020
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 279

They've Stepped On The Scales In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday's Pay Per View Event
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 9, 2022

UFC 279: DIAZ vs FERGUSON takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 279 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Nate Diaz (171) vs Tony Ferguson (171)

Co-Main Event - Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)* vs Kevin Holland (179.5)

Order UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson | Get Your Tickets Here

Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Li Jingliang (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (179)

Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Irene Aldana (137.5) vs Macy Chiasson (139.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 279
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC 279
/

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)** vs Julian Erosa (146)

Catchweight (220-lbs) Bout: Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs Anton Turkalj (214)

UFC 279 FREE FIGHTS: Tony Ferguson vs Katsunori Kikuno | Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov | Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns | Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang | Nate Diaz vs Cowboy Cerrone | Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor

Middleweight Bout: Denis Tiuliulin (186) vs Jamie Pickett (185.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Collier (265) vs Chris Barnett (267.5)***

EARLY PRELIMS

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Norma Dumont (146) vs Danyelle Wolf (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (135.5) vs Alatengheili (135)

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Melissa Martinez (113.5) vs Elise Reed (115.5)

Welterweight Bout: Darian Weeks (170.5) vs Yohan Lainesse (171)

 

*Khamzat Chimaev weighed 7.5 lbs over the welterweight limit of 171 pounds, he was rescheduled to face Kevin Holland at a catchweight of 180lbs

**Hakeem Dawodu weighed over the featherweight limit of 145 pounds and is fined 30% of his purse

***Chris Barnett weighed over the heavyweight limit of 266 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse

Order UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.

:
Nate Diaz at UFC 279 Media Day
Athletes

Nate Diaz Media Day Interview | UFC 279

The pride of Stockton talks to members of the media ahead of his main event with Khamzat Chimaev September 10 at UFC 279

Watch the Video
Nick Bostic
Special Feature

Local Hero Nick Bostic To Be A Guest Of Dana White At…

Indiana Man Recently Rescued Five Children From Burning Building

More
Interviews

Tony Ferguson Fight Week Interview | UFC 279: Diaz vs…

Tony Ferguson details the preparation for his welterweight clash at UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Watch the Video
: