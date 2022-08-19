Weigh-In Results | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

Fight Coverage
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.
UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Title Bout: Kamaru Usman (170) vs Leon Edwards (170)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Paulo Costa (185.5) vs Luke Rockhold (185.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Jose Aldo (136) vs Merab Dvalishvili (136)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Wu Yanan (136) vs Lucie Pudilova (135.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205.5) vs Harry Hunsucker (204.5)
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura (252.5) vs Alexandr Romanov (239.5)
Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos (156) vs Jared Gordon (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson (146) vs Luis Saldana (145.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher (170.5) vs Ange Loosa (170.5)
Flyweight Bout: Amir Albazi (126) vs Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (136) vs Jay Perrin (136)
Flyweight Bout: Daniel Da Silva (126) vs Victor Altamirano (125)
