Weigh-In Results | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.

UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 Official Weigh-In Results: