Weigh-In Results | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

UFC returns to Phoenix for the first time since 2019 with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the event will be UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira seeking to defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss against No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza. Also on the card, top lightweights aim to make a statement as No. 5 contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 7 Tony Ferguson.
UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE will take place Saturday, May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Main Event and Co-Main Event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three round.
UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Title: Charles Oliveira () vs Justin Gaethje (155)
Co-Main Event - Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas (115) vs Carla Esparza (115)
Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler (156) vs Tony Ferguson (155.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Shogun Rua (205.5) vs Ovince Saint Preux (205)
Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs Joe Lauzon (155.5)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (170.5) vs Khaos Williams (170)
Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (170.5) vs Danny Roberts (170.5)
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs Norma Dumont (146.5)*
Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval (125.5) vs Matt Schnell (125.5)
EARLY PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov (253.5) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258.5)
Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (170.5) Cameron VanCamp (170)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (125.5) vs Melissa Gatto (125)
Flyweight Bout: Kleydson Rodrigues (125.5) vs CJ Vergara (126)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115)
Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson (135.5) vs Fernie Garcia (135.5)
*Norma Dumont weighed in above the featherweight limit. She forfeits 30% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.