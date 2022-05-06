Weigh-In Results | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

UFC returns to Phoenix for the first time since 2019 with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the event will be UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira seeking to defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss against No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza. Also on the card, top lightweights aim to make a statement as No. 5 contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 7 Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE will take place Saturday, May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Main Event and Co-Main Event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three round.