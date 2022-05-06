 Skip to main content
Weigh-In Results | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

They've Stepped On The Scales In Phoenix To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • May. 6, 2022

UFC returns to Phoenix for the first time since 2019 with a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Headlining the event will be UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira seeking to defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss against No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza. Also on the card, top lightweights aim to make a statement as No. 5 contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 7 Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE will take place Saturday, May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Main Event and Co-Main Event scheduled for five rounds each. All other bouts scheduled for three round.

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Title: Charles Oliveira () vs Justin Gaethje (155)

Co-Main Event - Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas (115) vs Carla Esparza (115)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler (156) vs Tony Ferguson (155.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Shogun Rua (205.5) vs Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs Joe Lauzon (155.5)

PRELIMS 

Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (170.5) vs Khaos Williams (170)

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (170.5) vs Danny Roberts (170.5)

MORE UFC 274: Best Of Esparza | Fantasy Stats | Gaethje's 'Lifelong Mission'| Fight by Fight Preview | Charles Oliveira’s Talking | Rose Namajunas Has ‘Leveled Up’

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs Norma Dumont (146.5)*

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval (125.5) vs Matt Schnell (125.5)

EARLY PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov (253.5) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258.5)

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (170.5) Cameron VanCamp (170)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (125.5) vs Melissa Gatto (125)

Flyweight Bout: Kleydson Rodrigues (125.5) vs CJ Vergara (126)

Women’s Strawweight Bout:  Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson (135.5) vs Fernie Garcia (135.5)

 

*Norma Dumont weighed in above the featherweight limit. She forfeits 30% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

: