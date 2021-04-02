 Skip to main content
Weigh-In Results | UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Saturday's Mega-Event
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 22, 2021

UFC welcomes back fans at full capacity when it returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on April 24 with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas.
 
UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will take place Saturday, April 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Early prelims will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT along with UFC FIGHT PASS, with ESPN2 joining programming in progress at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.  The prelims will continue on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7p.m. PT.

Championship fights scheduled for five rounds. All other fights scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

/

Main Card

Main Event - Welterweight Title Bout: Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs Jorge Masvidal (170)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Zhang Weili (114.5) vs Rose Namajunas (114.5)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs Jessica Andrade (124.5)

How To Watch UFC 261 In Your Country

Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall (185) vs Chris Weidman (186)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (206) vs Jimmy Crute (205.5)

 

Prelims

Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (171) vs Randy Brown (171)

Welterweight Bout: Dwight Grant (170) vs Stefan Sekulic (171)

Middleweight Bout 3: Karl Roberson (185) vs Brendan Allen (186)

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (146) vs Tristan Connelly (146)

Early Prelims

Bantamweight Bout: Danaa Batgerel (136) vs Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Kazula Vargas (155) vs Rongzhu (156)

Flyweight Bout: Aoriqileng (126) vs Jeff Molina (126)

Women’s Strawweight: Liang Na (116) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115)

