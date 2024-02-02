Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Finals, Season 2

Flyweight Final: 22-year old dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" (13-2, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces decorated national wrestler 21-year old Rei Tsuruya (8-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan).

Featherweight Final: Iconic aggressive striker Kaiwen (12-5, fighting out of Hunan, China) faces seasoned, intelligent tactician Yizha (24-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China).

Lightweight Final: Former UFC athlete and strong finisher Rongzhu (24-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces power wrestler Shin Haraguchi (7-0 1NC, fighting out of Kagoshima, Japan).

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Road To UFC Finals, Season 2 Official Weigh-In Results: