Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Finals, Season 2

The finals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2 will air live at 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT on UFC Fight Pass from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3, following the broadcast of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs IMAVOV.
Flyweight Final: 22-year old dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" (13-2, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces decorated national wrestler 21-year old Rei Tsuruya (8-0, fighting out of Chiba, Japan).
Featherweight Final: Iconic aggressive striker Kaiwen (12-5, fighting out of Hunan, China) faces seasoned, intelligent tactician Yizha (24-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China).
Lightweight Final: Former UFC athlete and strong finisher Rongzhu (24-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces power wrestler Shin Haraguchi (7-0 1NC, fighting out of Kagoshima, Japan).
All bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Road To UFC Finals, Season 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
