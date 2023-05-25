Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Asia, Season 2

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 on May 27 and 28 will air in Asia primetime (GMT +8) on UFC broadcast partners (check local listings). Additional information on the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

OUTSIDE ASIA: UFC FIGHT PASS

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SHOW, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS