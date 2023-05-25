Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Asia, Season 2

UFC Unfiltered
ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that gives top MMA prospects from Asia a pathway to a UFC contract. Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be four non-tournament bouts.
All bouts scheduled for three rounds.
The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 on May 27 and 28 will air in Asia primetime (GMT +8) on UFC broadcast partners (check local listings). Additional information on the tournament will be announced at a later date.
Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use the official hashtag: #ROADTOUFC2.
Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:
OUTSIDE ASIA: UFC FIGHT PASS
CHINA: MIGU
HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS
INDIA: SONY TEN 2
INDONESIA: MOLA
JAPAN: U-NEXT
SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SHOW, TVN SPORTS, TVING
MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA
MYANMAR: CANAL+
PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS
SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA
THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3
VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS
Episode 1
Flyweight Bout: Top Noi Kiwram (126) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel ()
Flyweight Tournament Bout: Rei Tsuruya (126) vs Ronal Siahaan (126)
Featherweight Tournament Bout: Yi Zha (145.5) vs Wuziazibieke Jiahefu (147.5)*
Flyweight Tournament Bout: Mark Climaco (125.5) vs JungHyun Lee (125.5)
Featherweight Tournament Bout: Keisuke Sasu (146) vs SangWon Kim (145.5)
Episode 2
Welterweight Bout: Taiyilake Nueraji (170.5) vs HanSeul Kim (171)
Flyweight Tournament: Ji Niushiyue (126) vs Billy Pasulatan (125.5)
Featherweight Tournament: Yibugele (145.5) vs Kouya Kanda (145)
Flyweight Tournament Bout: Sumit Kumar (125) vs SeungGuk Choi ()
Featherweight Tournament Bout: Li Kaiwen (145.5) vs Lu Kai (146)
*Wuziazibieke Jiahefu weighed in above the feathwerweight limit.
Tags