 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Asia, Season 2

The Fighters Step On The Scales To Make It Official For Their Shot At The UFC
By UFC Staff Report • May. 25, 2023

ROAD TO UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that gives top MMA prospects from Asia a pathway to a UFC contract. Eight mixed martial arts athletes will compete in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects in Asia, there will also be four non-tournament bouts.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 on May 27 and 28 will air in Asia primetime (GMT +8) on UFC broadcast partners (check local listings). Additional information on the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use the official hashtag: #ROADTOUFC2.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

OUTSIDE ASIA: UFC FIGHT PASS

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: TVNTVN SHOWTVN SPORTSTVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5UNIFI TVMOLA

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: TAP GOPREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTSMIO SPORTSMOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS

Episode 1

Flyweight Bout: Top Noi Kiwram (126) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel ()

Flyweight Tournament Bout: Rei Tsuruya (126) vs Ronal Siahaan (126) 

Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

Featherweight Tournament Bout: Yi Zha (145.5) vs Wuziazibieke Jiahefu (147.5)*

Flyweight Tournament Bout: Mark Climaco (125.5) vs JungHyun Lee (125.5)

Featherweight Tournament Bout: Keisuke Sasu (146) vs SangWon Kim (145.5)

 

Episode 2

Welterweight Bout: Taiyilake Nueraji (170.5) vs HanSeul Kim (171)

Flyweight Tournament: Ji Niushiyue (126) vs Billy Pasulatan (125.5)

Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

Featherweight Tournament: Yibugele (145.5) vs Kouya Kanda (145)

Flyweight Tournament Bout: Sumit Kumar (125) vs SeungGuk Choi ()

Featherweight Tournament Bout: Li Kaiwen (145.5) vs Lu Kai (146)

 

*Wuziazibieke Jiahefu weighed in above the feathwerweight limit.

Tags
Road To UFC
Asia
Season 2
:
Unfiltered Episode 05/24/23: Michael Chandler discusses TUF Season 31, Mario Lopez on his combat sports background
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Michael Chandler discusses TUF Season…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to fight for a second time as the main event for UFC 291 in Salt Lake City
Announcements

Dana White Announces UFC 291 And UFC 292 Locations And…

UFC President Dana White Released A Video Revealing News Regarding Two Summer Pay-Per-Views

More
: