Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Asia: Episodes 5 & 6

Interviews
Sunday, August 27, the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the only tournament where fans can witness the best MMA prospects from across Asia compete for UFC contracts. Action begins at 4p.m. SGT
Four winners in each of four men's weight classes have advanced from the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 which were held last May. They are set to compete in the semifinals and then advance to the finals, where the winner of each division will be presented with a UFC contract.
How To Watch Road To UFC In Your Country
Road To UFC Asia Official Weigh-In Results:
Episode 5
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Kaiwen (146) vs Koya Kanda (145)
Flyweight Bout: Jiniushiyue (125.5) vs SeungGuk Choi (125)
Featherweight Bout: Yizha (145.5) vs SangWon Kim (145.5)
Flyweight Bout: Rei Tsuruya (126) vs Mark Climaco (126)
Flyweight Bout: Peter Danesoe (126) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (126)
Episode 6
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Shin Haraguchi (155.5) vs Bahatebole Batebolati (161)*
Bantamweight Bout: Daermisi Zhawupasi (136) vs ChangHo Lee (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu (156) vs SangWook Kim (155)
Bantamweight Bout: Xiao Long (136) vs Shuya Kamikubo (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Jae Hyun Park (155) vs Quillan Salkilld (155)
*Bahatebole Batebolati weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 lbs. He has been removed from his lightweight bout against Shin Haraguchi. Haraguchi will now face Jae Hyun Park in the semi-finals.
:
:
Free Fight
Free Fight | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 2
Road To UFC