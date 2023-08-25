 Skip to main content
Shin Haraguchi and Bahatebole Batebolati weigh in for season 2 of Road To UFC
Road To UFC
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Asia: Episodes 5 & 6

UFC Hopefuls Step On The Scale In Singapore As Season 2 Heats Up
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 25, 2023

Sunday, August 27, the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the only tournament where fans can witness the best MMA prospects from across Asia compete for UFC contracts. Action begins at 4p.m. SGT

Four winners in each of four men's weight classes have advanced from the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 which were held last May. They are set to compete in the semifinals and then advance to the finals, where the winner of each division will be presented with a UFC contract.

How To Watch Road To UFC In Your Country

Road To UFC Asia Official Weigh-In Results:

Episode 5

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Kaiwen (146) vs Koya Kanda (145)

Flyweight Bout: Jiniushiyue (125.5) vs SeungGuk Choi (125)

Featherweight Bout: Yizha (145.5) vs SangWon Kim (145.5)

Flyweight Bout: Rei Tsuruya (126) vs Mark Climaco (126)

Flyweight Bout: Peter Danesoe (126) vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (126)

Road To UFC Semifinals August 27, 2023 In Singapore
Episode 6

Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Shin Haraguchi (155.5) vs Bahatebole Batebolati (161)*

Bantamweight Bout: Daermisi Zhawupasi (136) vs ChangHo Lee (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu (156) vs SangWook Kim (155)

Bantamweight Bout: Xiao Long (136) vs Shuya Kamikubo (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Jae Hyun Park (155) vs Quillan Salkilld (155)

 

*Bahatebole Batebolati weighed-in above the lightweight limit of 156 lbs. He has been removed from his lightweight bout against Shin Haraguchi. Haraguchi will now face Jae Hyun Park in the semi-finals.

Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Singapore
:
Interviews

Ciryl Gane Sits Down With John Gooden Ahead Of UFC…

Ahead Of UFC's Return To Paris, Heavyweight Contender Ciryl Gane Sits Down With John Gooden To Catch Up On His Growth Since His Last Fight Against Jon Jones In March

Watch the Video
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria reacts after knocking out Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 2

Get Ready For Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya At UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland In Sydney, Australia With The Free Fight Between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira

Watch the Video
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Road To UFC

How To Watch Road To UFC Season 2

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC, A Tournament Where The Winners Emerge With UFC Contracts. Episodes 5 & 6 Happen Live August 27.

More
: