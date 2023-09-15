Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

NOCHE UFC: GRASSO vs SHEVCHENKO 2 takes place Saturday, September 16 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Noche UFC Official Weigh-In Results: