Alexa Grasso of Mexico poses on the scale during the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

Official Weights For The Las Vegas Event Headlined By The Rematch Of Alexa Grasso & Valentina Shevchenko For The Women's Flyweight Title
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 15, 2023

UFC brings an action-packed card to T-Mobile Arena to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a thrilling flyweight championship rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.

NOCHE UFC: GRASSO vs SHEVCHENKO 2 takes place Saturday, September 16 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Noche UFC Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland (170.5) vs Jack Della Maddalena (171)     

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs Terrence Mitchell (135.5)

Noche UFC Full Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs Christos Giagos (156)

Featherweight Bout: Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (146)

PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (116) vs Elise Reed (115.5)

Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov (185.5) vs Josh Fremd (185.5)

Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (126) vs Daniel Lacerda (125.5)

MORE NOCHE UFC: Kevin Holland Makes History | Alexa Grasso Continues To Climb The Mountain | Jack Della Madallena Just Wants To Fight | Shevchenko To Restore Order | Athlete Panel Highlights

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Alex Reyes (155.5) vs Charlie Campbell (155)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs Marnic Mann (115)

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

