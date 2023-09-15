Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

Noche UFC
UFC brings an action-packed card to T-Mobile Arena to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a thrilling flyweight championship rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.
NOCHE UFC: GRASSO vs SHEVCHENKO 2 takes place Saturday, September 16 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Noche UFC Official Weigh-In Results:
Faceoffs | Noche UFC
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs Valentina Shevchenko (124.5)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland (170.5) vs Jack Della Maddalena (171)
Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs Terrence Mitchell (135.5)
Noche UFC Full Fight Card Preview
Lightweight Bout: Daniel Zellhuber (156) vs Christos Giagos (156)
Featherweight Bout: Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (146)
Weigh-in Highlights | Noche UFC
PRELIMS
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (116) vs Elise Reed (115.5)
Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov (185.5) vs Josh Fremd (185.5)
Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez (126) vs Daniel Lacerda (125.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)
Lightweight Bout: Alex Reyes (155.5) vs Charlie Campbell (155)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs Marnic Mann (115)
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.