Weigh-In Results | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 9
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing For UFC Contracts In 2025
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 11, 2025
The 8th season of the very best show for spotlighting rising MMA talent is underway! For 10 incredible Tuesday nights, watch as an army of hopefuls take their shot at a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series.
Watch all the entire fight card on ESPN+ in the United States, and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. Action gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
Week 1 Official Weigh-In Results:
Middleweight Main Event Bout: Ilian Bouafia (186) vs Neemias Santana (186)
Welterweight Bout: Ty Miller (170.5) vs Jimmy Drago (170.5)
Middleweight Bout: Baysangur Susurkaev (186) vs Murtaza Talha (186)
Featherweight Bout: George Mangos (145.5) vs Radley Da Silva (145)
Middleweight Bout: Chris Ewert (186) vs Yuri Panferov (186)
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!