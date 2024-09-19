Weigh-In Results | Walsh vs Runowski

Announcements
Callum Walsh makes his highly anticipated homecoming to Ireland on Friday, September 20 at Dublin’s 3Arena, presented by UFC FIGHT PASS. The Cork native will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title in a main event bout against Przemyslaw Runowski. The co-main event will see Ali Akhmedov and Pierre Hubert Dibombe compete in a 10-round Super Middleweight bout.
Main Event - WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title: Callum Walsh (153.8) vs Przemyslaw Runowski (152.6)
Co-Main Event - Super Middleweight Bout: Ali Akhmedov (169.2) vs Pierre Hubert Dibombe (169.2)
Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Carty (258.8) vs Jonatan Exequiel Vergara (233.4)
Super Middleweight Celtic Title: Emmett Brennan (167) vs Kevin Cronin (167.2)
Super Welterweight Celtic Title: Craig O'Brien (153.2) vs Edward Donavan (153.6)
Lightweight Bout: Shauna O'Keefe (134) vs Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir (134.4)
Super Lightweight Bout: Gareth Dowling (145.8) vs Daniel Nowak (147.8)
Amateur Bout: Ella Thompson (101.6) vs Abbey Molloy (101.6)
