Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • May. 20, 2021

UFC is set to deliver another entertaining card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a bantamweight bout all but guaranteed to deliver action as No. 3 ranked contender Rob Font takes on former champion and No. 4 Cody Garbrandt. Also on the card, top five women’s strawweights collide with title aspirations on the line as No. 3 ranked contender Yan Xiaonan battles former champion and No. 4 Carla Esparza.
 
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs. GARBRANDT will take place Saturday, May 22 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims kicking off the action at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Card

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (136) vs Cody Garbrandt (135.5)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yan Xiaonan (116) vs Carla Esparza (116)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (265.5) vs Jared Vanderaa (264)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Felicia Spencer (145) vs Norma Dumont (146)

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Bill Algeo (145.5)

Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (186) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

Weigh-in Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Font Vs. Garbrandt
Prelims

Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell (265.5) vs Chris Barnett (263)

Welterweight Bout: Court McGee (170.5) vs Claudio Silva (169.5)

Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva (125.5) vs Victor Rodriguez (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Josh Culibao (146) vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

Flyweight Bout: David Dvorak (126) vs Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5)*

Lightweight Bout: Yancy Medeiros (155) vs Damir Hadzovic (156)

Lightweight Bout 3: Rafael Alves (154.5) vs Damir Ismagulov (155.5)

*Juancamilo Ronderos weighed in above the flyweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Weigh-in Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Font Vs. Garbrandt
