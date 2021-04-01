Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

Athletes
UFC delivers another action-packed card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a flyweight battle of strawweight contenders as No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9 Michelle Waterson. The co-main event will feature an exciting welterweight bout between talented strikers, as Donald Cerrone squares off with Alex Morono.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. WATERSON will take place Saturday, May 8 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Official Weigh-In Results:
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
/
Main Card
Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs Michelle Waterson (125)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)
Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Geoff Neal (171)
Heavyweight Bout: Maurice Greene (247) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)
MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Day One: Marcos Rogerio De Lima | Angela Hill: Overkill, Overcome | Maurice Greene: Evolving And Enjoying The Ride | Marina Rodriguez Is Dailed In | Neil Magny Takes Pride In His Work
Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (160.5)* vs Gregor Gillespie (156)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Angela Hill (116)
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
/
Prelims
Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell (264.5) vs Philipe Lins (---)**
Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (186)
Featherweight Bout: Ludovit Klein (146) vs Michael Trizano (146)
MORE: Michelle Waterson Counts Down | Angela Hill's Truth | Alex Morono Rising | Amanda Ribas: Never Stop | Geoff Neal | Watch on ESPN+
Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit (129)*** vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)
Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park (186) vs Tafon Nchukwi (186)
Welterweight Bout: Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (170.5)
*Ferreira weighed in above the lightweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as planned.
**Heavyweight Philipe Lins has not been medically cleared to compete. Subsequently, his bout with Ben Rothwell has been canceled.
***Due to weight management issues with Ryan Benoit, his flyweight bout with Zarrukh Adashev has been canceled
Athletes
GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights
Community