 Skip to main content
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • May. 6, 2021

UFC delivers another action-packed card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a flyweight battle of strawweight contenders as No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 9 Michelle Waterson. The co-main event will feature an exciting welterweight bout between talented strikers, as Donald Cerrone squares off with Alex Morono.
 
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. WATERSON will take place Saturday, May 8 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Official Weigh-In Results:

Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
/

Main Card

Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs Michelle Waterson (125)    

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Geoff Neal (171)

Heavyweight Bout: Maurice Greene (247) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Day One: Marcos Rogerio De Lima | Angela Hill: Overkill, Overcome | Maurice Greene: Evolving And Enjoying The Ride | Marina Rodriguez Is Dailed In | Neil Magny Takes Pride In His Work

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (160.5)* vs Gregor Gillespie (156)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Angela Hill (116)

Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
/

Prelims

Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell (264.5) vs Philipe Lins (---)**

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (186)

Featherweight Bout: Ludovit Klein (146) vs Michael Trizano (146)

MORE: Michelle Waterson Counts DownAngela Hill's TruthAlex Morono RisingAmanda Ribas: Never Stop | Geoff Neal | Watch on ESPN+

Flyweight Bout: Ryan Benoit (129)*** vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park (186) vs Tafon Nchukwi (186)

Welterweight Bout: Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (170.5)

 

*Ferreira weighed in above the lightweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as planned.

**Heavyweight Philipe Lins has not been medically cleared to compete. Subsequently, his bout with Ben Rothwell has been canceled. 

***Due to weight management issues with Ryan Benoit, his flyweight bout with Zarrukh Adashev has been canceled

Tags
Weigh-In
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
UFC Vegas 26
UFC Apex
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Giga Chikadze of Georgia prepares to fight Jamey Simmons in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Community

Knockout Cancer: Giga Chikadze’s Driving Force

How UFC Featherweight Giga Chikadze Transformed His Grief Into Action, And Helped Hundreds In The Process

More