Results

Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales For The Final Fight Night Of 2021
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 17, 2021

UFC caps off an amazing year of events at the UFC APEX with a battle of Top 10 heavyweight knockout artists, as No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 7 Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, top welterweights look to make a statement as No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson faces No. 10 Belal Muhammad.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs DAUKAUS will take place Saturday, December 18 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT and the main card at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Official Weigh-In Results:

/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (265) vs Chris Daukaus (235.5)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115) vs Angela Hill (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Ricky Simon (135.5)

MAIN EVENT PREVIEWS: There Is Only One Derrick Lewis | Chris Daukaus Ready To Lay Down The Law 

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (145.5) vs Darren Elkins (145.5)

/

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs Victory Henry (136)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (267)* vs Harry Hunsucker (238.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Sijara Eubanks (127.5)** vs Melissa Gatto (125)

MORE: There Is Only One Derrick Lewis | Chris Daukaus Ready To Lay Down The Law | It's 'Do Or Die' For Charles Jourdain | Fighters On The Rise | Diego Ferreira Welcomes The Pressure | Fighting Enhances The Bond Between Chris And Kyle Daukaus Belal Muhammad's Surge To Stardom

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Andre Ewell (145)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Raquel Pennington (145) vs Macy Chiasson (148.5)***

Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Mayes (256.5) vs Josh Parisian (262)

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs Matt Sayles (155.5)

 

*Tafa weighed in above the heavyweight limit.

**Eubanks weighed in above the women's flyweight limit.

***Chiasson weighed in above the featherweight limit.

 

