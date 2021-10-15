Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

Watch UFC
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont.
No. 10 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Ladd (9-1, El Dorado Hills, Calif.) hopes to pick up where she left off following a 2019 TKO victory over fellow contender Yana Kunitskaya.
Dumont (6-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to turn heads in her first UFC main event opportunity. A Sanda black belt and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, she has earned victories over former featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer, as well as Ashlee Evans-Smith.
In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will take on rising prospect Carlos Felipe.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LADD vs. DUMONT will take place Saturday, October 16 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.
Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (145) vs Norma Dumont (145.5)
Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (245) vs Carlos Felipe (259)
Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155) vs Erick Gonzalez (155)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (126)
Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Ludovit Klein (145.5)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Andrew Sanchez (185) vs Bruno Silva (185)
Welterweight Bout: Danny Roberts (170.5) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (121.5) vs Luana Carolina (125.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Danaa Batgerel (135) vs Brandon Davis (136)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes (114.5) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)
*Due to health issues, non-Covid related, Julian Marquez has withdrawn from his fight with Jordan Wright and that bout is canceled from Saturday’s event

