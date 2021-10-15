 Skip to main content
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 12, 2021

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont.

No. 10 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Ladd (9-1, El Dorado Hills, Calif.) hopes to pick up where she left off following a 2019 TKO victory over fellow contender Yana Kunitskaya.

Dumont (6-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to turn heads in her first UFC main event opportunity. A Sanda black belt and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, she has earned victories over former featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer, as well as Ashlee Evans-Smith.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will take on rising prospect Carlos Felipe.
 
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LADD vs. DUMONT will take place Saturday, October 16 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Preview The Entire Fight Card Here

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (145) vs Norma Dumont (145.5)

Main Event Preview

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (245) vs Carlos Felipe (259)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155) vs Erick Gonzalez (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (126)

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs Ludovit Klein (145.5)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Andrew Sanchez (185) vs Bruno Silva (185)

Welterweight Bout: Danny Roberts (170.5) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Loopy Godinez (121.5) vs Luana Carolina (125.5)

MORE: Fantasy Stats | Jim F'ing MillerFor Aspen Ladd, The Wait Is Almost OverNorma Dumont Ready For Anything | Marquez + Krause 

Bantamweight Bout: Danaa Batgerel (135) vs Brandon Davis (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes (114.5) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)

*Due to health issues, non-Covid related, Julian Marquez has withdrawn from his fight with Jordan Wright and that bout is canceled from Saturday’s event

