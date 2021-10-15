Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont.

No. 10 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Ladd (9-1, El Dorado Hills, Calif.) hopes to pick up where she left off following a 2019 TKO victory over fellow contender Yana Kunitskaya.

Dumont (6-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) aims to turn heads in her first UFC main event opportunity. A Sanda black belt and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, she has earned victories over former featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer, as well as Ashlee Evans-Smith.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will take on rising prospect Carlos Felipe.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LADD vs. DUMONT will take place Saturday, October 16 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Preview The Entire Fight Card Here

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Official Weigh-In Results: