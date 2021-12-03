Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Rob Font battle No. 5 Jose Aldo. Also, in a striking fan’s dream fight, No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Brad Riddell squares off with No. 14 Rafael Fiziev.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs. ALDO will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Official Weigh-In Results: