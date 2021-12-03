Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Athletes
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Rob Font battle No. 5 Jose Aldo. Also, in a striking fan’s dream fight, No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Brad Riddell squares off with No. 14 Rafael Fiziev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs. ALDO will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (134) vs Jose Aldo (136)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell (155.5) vs Rafael Fiziev (155.5)
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
Light Heavyweight Bout: Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs Jamahal Hill (205)
Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (155) vs Leonardo Santos (156)
Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs Chris Curtis (185)
Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (170.5) vs Mickey Gall (170.5)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)
Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Darian Weeks (170)
Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170) vs Jeremiah Wells (170.5)
Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Vlismas (115.5) vs Mallory Martin (115)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs William Knight (206)
Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles (155) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (156)
Heavyweight Bout: Jared Vanderaa (265) vs Azamat Murzakanov (216.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Louis Smolka (135.5) vs Vince Morales (135.5)
