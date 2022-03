Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

The UFC returns to Ohio as top ten heavyweights collide at Columbus' Nationwide Arena Saturday, March 26, 2022. No. 6 Curtis Blaydes will take on No. 8 Chris Daukaus in the main event. Two top ten women's flyweights, Joanne Wood and Alexa Grasso, will meet in the co-main event.

Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Main card begins at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire event can be seen on both ESPN and ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus Official Weigh-In Results: