Weigh-In Results | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Back to fight down under for the first time since 2019, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will pack Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when he defends his crown against hungry challenger Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on September 9 (September 10 local time). Plus, the pride of Western Australia returns, as heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa collides with Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.

How To Watch UFC 293 In Your Country

The UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Early Prelims kickoff Saturday September 9 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results: