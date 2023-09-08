Weigh-In Results | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Embedded
Weigh-in
The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Our Return To Sydney, Australia
Back to fight down under for the first time since 2019, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will pack Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when he defends his crown against hungry challenger Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on September 9 (September 10 local time). Plus, the pride of Western Australia returns, as heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa collides with Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.
How To Watch UFC 293 In Your Country
The UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Early Prelims kickoff Saturday September 9 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs Sean Strickland (184.9)
Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs Alexander Volkov (262.95)
UFC 293 Full Fight Card Breakdown
Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (126) vs Felipe dos Santos (125.4)
Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (265.2) vs Austen Lane (242.3)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs Anton Turkalj (205.35)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs Da Woon Jung (205.3)
Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs Chepe Mariscal (145.85)
Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs John Makdessi (155.1)
Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs Landon Quinones (155.75)
EARLY PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Blood Diamond (170.25) vs Charles Radtke (170.3)
Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (149.75) vs Gabriel Miranda (144.95)
Adesanya vs Strickland Stats Breakdown | Order UFC 293
Welterweight Bout: Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)
*Shane Young weighed in 3.75 pounds over the featherweight limit. As a result, he will be fined 30% of his purse, and the fight will continue as scheduled
Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.