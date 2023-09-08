 Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in at Radio City Music Hall on November 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Our Return To Sydney, Australia
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 8, 2023

Back to fight down under for the first time since 2019, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will pack Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when he defends his crown against hungry challenger Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on September 9 (September 10 local time). Plus, the pride of Western Australia returns, as heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa collides with Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.

How To Watch UFC 293 In Your Country

The UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Early Prelims kickoff Saturday September 9 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Championship Bout:  Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs Sean Strickland (184.9)

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (265.6) vs Alexander Volkov (262.95)

UFC 293 Full Fight Card Breakdown

Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (126) vs Felipe dos Santos (125.4)

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Tafa (265.2) vs Austen Lane (242.3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs Anton Turkalj (205.35)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204.7) vs Da Woon Jung (205.3)

Featherweight Bout: Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs Chepe Mariscal (145.85)

UFC 293 Embedded

Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.35) vs John Makdessi (155.1)

Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs Landon Quinones (155.75)

EARLY PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Blood Diamond (170.25) vs Charles Radtke (170.3)

Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (149.75) vs Gabriel Miranda (144.95)

Adesanya vs Strickland Stats Breakdown | Order UFC 293

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Jousset (170.5) vs Kiefer Crosbie (170.85)

*Shane Young weighed in 3.75 pounds over the featherweight limit. As a result, he will be fined 30% of his purse, and the fight will continue as scheduled

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
sydney
Official Weigh-In
Weigh-In
Australia
:
Israel Adesanya on UFC 293 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 293 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland In Sydney On September 9, 2023 

More
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | CHRIS CURTIS TALKS UFC 293,…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Georges St-Pierre To Be Inducted Into Canada's Sports…

"Rush" Will Become First Mixed Martial Artist To Receive The Order Of Sport

More
: