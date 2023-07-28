 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 281 official weigh-in at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on November 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Salt Lake City To Make It Official For Saturday's Return To The Delta Center 
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 28, 2023

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on Sat., July 29 with a Fight of the Year candidate that will see No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier run it back with No. 3 Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira

UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place at Delta Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - BMF Title Bout: Dustin Poirier (155) vs Justin Gaethje (156)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Błachowicz (205) vs Alex Pereira (205.5)

Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs Michel Pereira ()

Order UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Lightweight Bout: Tony Ferguson (155) vs Bobby Green (155.5)

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170) vs Kevin Holland (169.5)

/

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs Trevin Giles (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262)

Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov (185) vs Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170) vs Darrius Flowers (170.5)

UFC 291 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Poirier vs Gaethje | Błachowicz vs Pereira 

EARLY PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara (125.5) vs Vinicius Salvador ()

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Uroš Medić (170.5)

Women's Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Priscila Cachoeira (125)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

: