Weigh-In Results | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Fight Coverage
Weigh-in
The Fighters Step On The Scale In Salt Lake City To Make It Official For Saturday's Return To The Delta Center
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah on Sat., July 29 with a Fight of the Year candidate that will see No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier run it back with No. 3 Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. The co-main event will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira.
UFC 291: POIRIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place at Delta Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - BMF Title Bout: Dustin Poirier (155) vs Justin Gaethje (156)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Błachowicz (205) vs Alex Pereira (205.5)
Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs Michel Pereira ()
Order UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2
Lightweight Bout: Tony Ferguson (155) vs Bobby Green (155.5)
Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170) vs Kevin Holland (169.5)
Main Event Preview | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2
Main Event Preview | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2
/
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs Trevin Giles (170)
Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262)
Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov (185) vs Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)
Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170) vs Darrius Flowers (170.5)
UFC 291 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Poirier vs Gaethje | Błachowicz vs Pereira
EARLY PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara (125.5) vs Vinicius Salvador ()
Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Uroš Medić (170.5)
Women's Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Priscila Cachoeira (125)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.