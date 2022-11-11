Weigh-In Results | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

"The Last Stylebender" will take over the Big Apple again on Saturday, November 12, as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fighting in "The World's Most Famous Arena" for the first time since a Performance of the Night knockout of Derek Brunson in 2018, Adesanya will now put his undisputed 185-pound title on the line for the sixth time against Pereira, who is unbeaten in three UFC bouts, including a July finish of Sean Strickland, and owns a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya.

How To Order UFC 281 In Your Country

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. Plus, top ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout on the main card.

The UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, November 12 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPNews and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event and co-main event both scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Official Weigh-In Results: