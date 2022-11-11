 Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

The Fighters Step On The Scales For The UFC's Triumphant Return To Madison Square Garden November 12
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 11, 2022

"The Last Stylebender" will take over the Big Apple again on Saturday, November 12, as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Brazilian knockout artist Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fighting in "The World's Most Famous Arena" for the first time since a Performance of the Night knockout of Derek Brunson in 2018, Adesanya will now put his undisputed 185-pound title on the line for the sixth time against Pereira, who is unbeaten in three UFC bouts, including a July finish of Sean Strickland, and owns a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya. 

How To Order UFC 281 In Your Country

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. Plus, top ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout on the main card.

The UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, November 12 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPNews and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event and co-main event both scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (185) vs Alex Pereira (184.6)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Carla Esparza (114.8) vs Zhang Weili (114.8)

Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (156) vs Michael Chandler (155.8)

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs Chris Gutierrez (136)

Lightweight Bout 3 Rounds: Dan Hooker (155.8) vs Claudio Puelles (155.2)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell (155.6) vs Renato Moicano (155.8)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes (205.4) vs *Ryan Spann (206.6)

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs Molly McCann (125.4)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (185.8) vs Wellington Turman (185.2)

EARLY PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola (154.8) vs Ottman Azaitar (155.6)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.6) vs Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.6)

Featherweight Bout: **Michael Trizano (147.6) vs Seungwoo Choi (145.6)

Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce (135.8) vs Montel Jackson (135.8)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (205.2) vs Nicolae Negumereanu (206)

*Spann weighed in above the light heavyweight limit of 206 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse

**Trizano weighed in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse

: