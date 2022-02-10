 Skip to main content
Weigh-In Results | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns in Houston
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 10, 2021

UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, No. 3 contender Derrick Lewis and No. 11 contender Tai Tuivasa are set to clash in an epic heavyweight showdown. 

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (184) vs Robert Whittaker (184)

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (266) vs Tai Tuivasa (265)

Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (185) vs Derek Brunson (185.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips (136) vs Marcelo Rojo (136)

Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (155.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (156)

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (246) vs Jared Vanderaa (265)

Women's Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modaferri (126) vs Casey O'Neil (125.5)

Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez* (128) vs Matt Schnell (126)

Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight* (218) vs Maxim Grishin (206)

EARLY PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (136) vs Ronnie Lawrence (136)

Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Renato Moicano (156)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204) vs Fabio Cherant (206)

Middleweight Bout: AJ Dobson (185) vs Jacob Malkoun (186)

Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva De Andrade (136) vs Sergey Morozov (135)

Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs Blood Diamond (170)

*The bout between William Knight and Maxim Grishin will be taking place at heavyweight. Knight will forfeit 40% of his purse.
*Due to weight management issues, the flyweight bout between Matt Schnell and Alex Perez has been removed from the card.

