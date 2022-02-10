Weigh-In Results | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Hall Of Fame
UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, No. 3 contender Derrick Lewis and No. 11 contender Tai Tuivasa are set to clash in an epic heavyweight showdown.
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (184) vs Robert Whittaker (184)
Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (266) vs Tai Tuivasa (265)
UFC 271: Pre-Order UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 | How To Watch
Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (185) vs Derek Brunson (185.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips (136) vs Marcelo Rojo (136)
Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (155.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (156)
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (246) vs Jared Vanderaa (265)
Women's Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modaferri (126) vs Casey O'Neil (125.5)
MORE UFC 271: Israel Adesanya's Best Moments | Fight By Fight Preview
Flyweight Bout: Alex Perez* (128) vs Matt Schnell (126)
Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight* (218) vs Maxim Grishin (206)
Press Conference Highlights | UFC 271
Press Conference Highlights | UFC 271
/
EARLY PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (136) vs Ronnie Lawrence (136)
Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Renato Moicano (156)
UFC 271 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 | Lewis vs Tuivasa
Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204) vs Fabio Cherant (206)
Middleweight Bout: AJ Dobson (185) vs Jacob Malkoun (186)
Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva De Andrade (136) vs Sergey Morozov (135)
Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs Blood Diamond (170)
*The bout between William Knight and Maxim Grishin will be taking place at heavyweight. Knight will forfeit 40% of his purse.
*Due to weight management issues, the flyweight bout between Matt Schnell and Alex Perez has been removed from the card.
:
:
Announcements
Public Events Schedule | UFC 271: Adesanya vs…
Countdown