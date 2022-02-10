Weigh-In Results | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker. In the co-main event, No. 3 contender Derrick Lewis and No. 11 contender Tai Tuivasa are set to clash in an epic heavyweight showdown.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Official Weigh-In Results: