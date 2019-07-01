Weidman vs Reyes To Headline UFC Boston

UFC Boston airs live on ESPN. Tickets go on sale on August 23.



Back in action for the first time since his Fight of the Night battle with "Jacare" Souza in November 2018, Long Island's Weidman is healthy and eager to begin his quest for a second divisional title this fall. Standing in Weidman's way is the fourth-ranked light heavyweight in the world in Reyes, whose perfect record includes UFC victories over Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux and Volkan Oezdemir.