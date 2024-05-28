 Skip to main content
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | May 27, 2024 - June 2, 2024

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
May. 28, 2024

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

THURSDAY MAY 30, 2024
UFC 302: Press Conference [5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT]
THURSDAY MAY 30, 2024
UFC 302: On The Line [6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT]

Order UFC FIGHT PASS Today

THURSDAY MAY 30, 2024
KARATE COMBAT 46 [7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT]
FRIDAY MAY 31, 2024
UFC 302: OFFICIAL WEIGHT-IN SHOW [9:00pm ET / 5:00am PT]
FRIDAY MAY 31, 2024
UFC 302: CEREMONIAL WEIGHT-IN [5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT]
FRIDAY MAY 31, 2024
BSC STRIKING: VOL 22 [8:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT]
FRIDAY MAY 31, 2024
BUDO SENTO CHAMPIONSHIPS: VOL 22 [12:00am ET / 9:00pm PT]
SATURDAY JUNE 1, 2024
FIGHT CLUB RUSH 20 [12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT]
SATURDAY JUNE 1, 2024
UFC 302 [5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT]
SUNDAY JUNE 2, 2024
EBI: 10 YEAR ANNIVERSERY [8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT]

