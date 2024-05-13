 Skip to main content
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | May 13, 2024 - May 19, 2024

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
May. 14, 2024

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

WEDNESDAY MAY 15, 2024
UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 7: RODRIGUEZ VS FOWLER [8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT]
FRIDAY MAY 17, 2024
UAE WARRIORS 49 [10:00am ET / 7:00am PT]
FRIDAY MAY 17, 2024
LFA 184 [10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT]
SATURDAY MAY 18, 2024
ROAD TO UFC S3: OPENING ROUND EPISODE 1 [6:00am ET / 3:00am PT]
SATURDAY MAY 18, 2024
ROAD TO UFC S3: OPENING ROUND EPISODE 2 [8:00am ET / 5:00am PT]
SATURDAY MAY 18, 2024
UAE WARRIORS 50 [10:00am ET / 7:00am PT]
SATURDAY MAY 18, 2024
UFC VEGAS 92 [3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT]
SUNDAY MAY 19, 2024
ROAD TO UFC S3: OPENING ROUND EPISODE 3 [6:00am ET / 3:00am PT]
SUNDAY MAY 19, 2024
ROAD TO UFC S3: OPENING ROUND EPISODE 4 [8:00am ET / 5:00am PT]

