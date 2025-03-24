 Skip to main content
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | March 24 - March 30, 2025

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Mar. 24, 2025

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

THURSDAY MARCH 27, 2025
BUDO STRIKING: BSC VOL 28 [9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT]
FRIDAY MARCH 28, 2025
LFA 205 [8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT]
FRIDAY MARCH 28, 2025
LUX 051 [11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT]
SATURDAY MARCH 29, 2025
FIGHT CLUB RUSH 23 [10:00am ET / 7:00am PT]
SATURDAY MARCH 29, 2O25
WOW FC 17 [1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT]
SATURDAY MARCH 29, 2O25
UFC MEXICO CITY [4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT]
SUNDAY MARCH 30, 2O25
EBI 23: THE FEATHERWEIGHTS [6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT]