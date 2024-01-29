This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | January 29 - February 4

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 2ND 2024

TUFF-N-UFF 135 (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

One night before the Ultimate Fighting Championship FIGHT NIGHT: OLIDZE VS. IMAVOV event at the nearby UFC APEX, SAHARA Las Vegas plays host to another exciting night featuring "The Future Stars of Mixed Martial Arts" with Tuff-N-Uff 135. The night's main card streams live on UFC FIGHT PASS from the Sahara Theatre.

In the Tuff-N-Uff 135 headliner, Ernesto "Starboy" Rodriguez (7-1) returns to the Tuff-N-Uff cage to face ONE FC veteran Edson "Panico" Marques (11-2) in a key welterweight showdown.