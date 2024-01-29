 Skip to main content
A general view of the UFC Octagon
UFC Fight Pass

This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | January 29 - February 4

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Jan. 29, 2024

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 2ND 2024
CAMPBELL VS APPALACHIAN STATE: CFFC MATCH DAY (7pm ET / 4pm PT)
SAMOURAI MMA CHAPTER 9 (8pm ET / 5pm PT)
LUX 039 (10pm / 7pm PT)
TUFF-N-UFF 135 (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

One night before the Ultimate Fighting Championship FIGHT NIGHT: OLIDZE VS. IMAVOV event at the nearby UFC APEX, SAHARA Las Vegas plays host to another exciting night featuring "The Future Stars of Mixed Martial Arts" with Tuff-N-Uff 135. The night's main card streams live on UFC FIGHT PASS from the Sahara Theatre.

In the Tuff-N-Uff 135 headliner, Ernesto "Starboy" Rodriguez (7-1) returns to the Tuff-N-Uff cage to face ONE FC veteran Edson "Panico" Marques (11-2) in a key welterweight showdown.

ADCC MIDDLE EAST OPEN 2024: PRO FINALS (4am ET / 1am PT)
