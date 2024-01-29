This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | January 29 - February 4

Fight Coverage
Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 2ND 2024
CAMPBELL VS APPALACHIAN STATE: CFFC MATCH DAY (7pm ET / 4pm PT)
Taye Ghadiali is #2 in the entire country in @NCAAWrestling Division-1 WINS earning 21 WINS on the season so far!— Campbell Wrestling (@GoCamelsWrestle) January 16, 2024
Anyone. Anywhere. Anytime. pic.twitter.com/HHoM8DBPrA
SAMOURAI MMA CHAPTER 9 (8pm ET / 5pm PT)
LUX 039 (10pm / 7pm PT)
TUFF-N-UFF 135 (10pm ET / 7pm PT)
One night before the Ultimate Fighting Championship FIGHT NIGHT: OLIDZE VS. IMAVOV event at the nearby UFC APEX, SAHARA Las Vegas plays host to another exciting night featuring "The Future Stars of Mixed Martial Arts" with Tuff-N-Uff 135. The night's main card streams live on UFC FIGHT PASS from the Sahara Theatre.
In the Tuff-N-Uff 135 headliner, Ernesto "Starboy" Rodriguez (7-1) returns to the Tuff-N-Uff cage to face ONE FC veteran Edson "Panico" Marques (11-2) in a key welterweight showdown.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD 2024
ADCC MIDDLE EAST OPEN 2024: PRO FINALS (4am ET / 1am PT)
