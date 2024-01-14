This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | January 14-January 21, 2024
Jan. 14, 2024
Our library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
FRIDAY JANUARY 19, 2024
UNIFIED MMA 55 (8pm ET/ 5pm PT)
Unified MMA, Canada’s leading MMA promotion, debuts in Toronto with Unified MMA 55 on Jan. 19 at the famed REBEL Entertainment Complex, the night before UFC 297 takes place in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 20.
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis (10pm ET / 7pm PT)
UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.