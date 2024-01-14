 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass

This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | January 14-January 21, 2024

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Jan. 14, 2024

Our library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

FRIDAY JANUARY 19, 2024
UNIFIED MMA 55 (8pm ET/ 5pm PT)
Unified MMA 55 On January 19

Unified MMA, Canada’s leading MMA promotion, debuts in Toronto with Unified MMA 55 on Jan. 19 at the famed REBEL Entertainment Complex, the night before UFC 297 takes place in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 20.

Sign Up Today For UFC FIGHT PASS!

 

SATURDAY JANUARY 20, 2024
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

Order UFC 297 Get 10 dollars off

UFC returns to Toronto with a thrilling world championship doubleheader, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout between Sean Strickland and No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis. Also, a new women’s bantamweight champion will be crowned when No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington battles Mayra Bueno Silva.

ALL UFC 297 NEWS

SUNDAY JANUARY 21, 2024
FURY FC 85 (5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT)
Fury FC 85 poster

January 21, 2024 Fury FC 85 will be sold out when 2 of the best featherweights, Michael Aswell and Josh Altum in the nation clash in a 5 round non-title main event showdown!

Sign Up Today For UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tai Tuivasa, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Marcin Tybura
Announcements

Dana White Announces Four Upcoming Fights

UFC CEO Dana White Announced Four Important Fights Taking Place Across Four Different Events, Including UFC 300

More
Before UFC Middleweight Dricus Du Plessis Gets His First Shot At UFC Gold At UFC 297 In Toronto, Hear What He Has To Say Alongside Jon Anik In An Exclusive, Full-Length Interview
Interviews

Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297

Before UFC Middleweight Dricus Du Plessis Gets His First Shot At UFC Gold At UFC 297 In Toronto, Hear What He Has To Say Alongside Jon Anik In An Exclusive, Full-Length Interview

Watch the Video
Countdown

UFC 297 Countdown | Full Episode

Ahead Of UFC's Return To Toronto, Watch The Full Episode of UFC 297 Countdown Featuring Previews of Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis, and Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Watch the Video