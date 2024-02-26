This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | February 26 - March 3, 2024

UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6, a competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) competition that will feature some of the biggest names in grappling, including Craig Jones, Rafael Lovato, Nicky Rodriguez, and Roberto Jimenez The event will stream live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

In the main event, fan favorites Craig Jones and Rafael Lovato will square off against each other for the first time in their careers. Jones, an IBJJF no gi world champion and winner of the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 in 2023, also serves as the head grappling coach for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Jones has had a prolific grappling career and looks to further cement his legacy by facing Rafael Lovato, the first non-Brazilian to win the CBJJ Brazilian National Championship as a black belt.

In the co-main event, Nicky Rodriguez and Roberto Jimenez battle for bragging rights in the tie-breaking third match of their trilogy. The two last met at the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 in June of 2023 where Rodriguez avenged his previous loss to Jimenez.

