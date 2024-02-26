This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | February 26 - March 3, 2024

Interviews
SATURDAY MARCH 2, 2024
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev (4pm ET / 1pm PT)
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik square off with undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Also, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez battles unbeaten No. 8 Muhammad Mokaev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims beginning at 1pm ET / 10am PT followed by the main card at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
SUNDAY MARCH 3, 2024
UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 6: Jones vs Lovato At 9pm ET / 6pm PT
UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6, a competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) competition that will feature some of the biggest names in grappling, including Craig Jones, Rafael Lovato, Nicky Rodriguez, and Roberto Jimenez The event will stream live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
In the main event, fan favorites Craig Jones and Rafael Lovato will square off against each other for the first time in their careers. Jones, an IBJJF no gi world champion and winner of the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 in 2023, also serves as the head grappling coach for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Jones has had a prolific grappling career and looks to further cement his legacy by facing Rafael Lovato, the first non-Brazilian to win the CBJJ Brazilian National Championship as a black belt.
WATCH UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6 ON UFC FIGHT PASS
In the co-main event, Nicky Rodriguez and Roberto Jimenez battle for bragging rights in the tie-breaking third match of their trilogy. The two last met at the FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 in June of 2023 where Rodriguez avenged his previous loss to Jimenez.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Absolute: Nicholas Meregali vs. Matheus Diniz
- 215 lbs.: Mason Fowler vs. Pedro Marinho
- Absolute: Victor Hugo vs. Roosevelt Sousa
- 175 lbs.: Ronaldo Junior vs. Kody Steele
- 185 lbs.: Jay Rodriguez vs. Mateo Cardona
- 125 lbs.: Gigi Canuto vs. Denise Gomes
- 165 lbs.: Ben Eddy vs. Shane Shapiro
- 145 lbs.: Raquel Canuto vs. Karol Rosa
