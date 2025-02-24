 Skip to main content
Ronaldo Junior Had Match Of The Night Last FPI And Thanked Exciting Matchmaking, But Is Looking To Level Up Again At The FIGHT PASS Invitational 8.
UFC Fight Pass

This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | February 24 - March 2, 2025

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Feb. 24, 2025

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2025
KARATE COMBAT 53 [8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT]
COMBAT FC 9 [9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
SATURDAY MARCH 1, 2025
FCC 41 [2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT]
UFC VEGAS 103 [4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT]
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 1, 2025

