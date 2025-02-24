This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | February 24 - March 2, 2025
Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Feb. 24, 2025
Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2025
KARATE COMBAT 53 [8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT]
It's a high-octane, high-altitude headliner pitting Chile against Peru as Arturo Vergara defends the Bantamweight Title against Jesus Lopez!! #KC53 | DENVER | FRI FEB 28 | GET YOUR TICKETS NOW 🔗 IN BIO pic.twitter.com/Iuy0jOPoXK