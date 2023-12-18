This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | December 17-December 23, 2023

PRO MMA! 12 BOUTS IN THE CAGE !! Urijah Fabers A1 Combat 16 Saturday December 23 at the Visalia Convention Center!!! Reindeer VS Elves tag team Submission grappling, Get your photo with UFC Lightweight Slava Claus!! Have the best HolidayParty Ever with some great fights and Urijah Faber!!

1﻿2 bouts of pro MMA in the cage! Ring card girl contest.

