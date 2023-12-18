 Skip to main content
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | December 17-December 23, 2023

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Dec. 18, 2023

Our library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 19, 2023
BATTLE AT CAMPBELL: CFFC MATCH DAY (1pm ET / 10am PT)
BATTLE AT CAMPBELL: CFFC MATCH DAY

Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) and UFC FIGHT PASS continue the historic inaugural season of CFFC Match Day on December 19, when the NCAA Division I wrestling series comes to Campbell University.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 21, 2023
MIZZOU VS ILLINOIS: CFFC MATCH DAY
MIZZOU VS ILLINOIS: CFFC MATCH DAY

Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) and UFC FIGHT PASS continue the historic inaugural season of CFFC Match Day on December 21, when the NCAA Division I wrestling series features Mizzou vs Illinois.

 

FRIDAY DECEMBER 22, 2023
CJJW 2023: THE MIDDLEWEIGHTS (10pm ET / 7pm PT)

Eddie Bravo presents Combat Jiu-Jitsu Middleweight World Championship 2023 will take place live on UFC FIGHT PASS on Friday December 22 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

 

FRIDAY DECEMBER 23, 2023
URIJAH FABER'S A-1 COMBAT 16 (10pm ET/ 7pm PT)
URIJAH FABER'S A-1 COMBAT 16

PRO MMA! 12 BOUTS IN THE CAGE !! Urijah Fabers A1 Combat 16 Saturday December 23 at the Visalia Convention Center!!! Reindeer VS Elves tag team Submission grappling, Get your photo with UFC Lightweight Slava Claus!! Have the best HolidayParty Ever with some great fights and Urijah Faber!!

1﻿2 bouts of pro MMA in the cage! Ring card girl contest.

