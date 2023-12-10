This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | December 10-16, 2023

Free Fight
Our library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
THURSDAY DECEMBER 14, 2023
UFC 296: On The Line (6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT)
If you like to bet on sports, join Brendan Fitzgerald, Gianni The Greek and Nick Kalikas as they make their picks for UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 15, 2023
UFC 296 Official Weigh-Ins Show (11:50am ET / 8:50pm PT)
Hosts Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier and more take you through the official weigh-ins of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington as the fighters step to the scale for the final pay-per-view event of 2023.
Ares 18 (2pm ET / 11am PT)
UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins (7pm ET / 4pm PT)
The pageantry continues as the fighters of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington step up on the stage in front of fans and media and face off one last time before fight night.
Cage Fury FC 128 (9pm ET / 6pm PT)
We're heading back to the Boardwalk on December 15 for an absolutely stacked @CFFCMMA event on @UFCFightPass!!!— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) November 8, 2023
Join us at the @HardRockHCAC for #CFFC128. Two title fights and a full lineup of top talent destined for the big stage. Get your tickets now!!! See you there!!! pic.twitter.com/f4zTjXMs5t
MMA fights are BACK at the boardwalk on December 15 when Cage Fury returns home to the luxurious Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Cage Warriors 165 (9:30 ET / 6:30 PT)
The promotion that brought you Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett and so many others rolls on with another huge event, this time from San Diego.
LFA 173 (10pm ET / 7pm PT)
LFA brings a Championship Doubleheader to @Vegas at #LFA173!@FernandoMMAKick 🇧🇷— LFA (@LFAfighting) December 7, 2023
vs.@AzamatBekoev 🇷🇺
+@GiGiCanutto 🇧🇷
vs.#NatashaKuziutina 🇷🇺
Friday, Dec. 15@Palms#LasVegas, #Nevada
ℹ️: https://t.co/9NxmS0yJj4
🎫: https://t.co/dJNj9aHOuR#MMA#LFANation@UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Sh1c9hkcuT
Unifed MMA 54 (10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT)
Just 1️⃣ week til we close out 2023 with a BANG at @RiverCreeCasino in Edmonton, LIVE on @UFCFightPass ⏰ #Unified54— Unified MMA (@unifiedmma) December 8, 2023
TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/O8FeSxKXB1 pic.twitter.com/9sfn9eZmDs
SATURDAY DECEMBER 16, 2023
FCC 36
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington (Prelims 6pm ET / 3pm PT)
Depending on which country you're watching from, some of you will see UFC 296 on UFC FIGHT PASS, some will see it on ESPN+, but not matter where you are, make sure you're in your seat when the action starts at 6pm ET for the epic final UFC pay-per-view of 2023. The welterweight and flyweight titles are on the line, and the card is stacked from top to bottom.
How To Watch UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington In Your Country
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Athletes
Alexandre Pantoja's Five Favorite Fights | UFC 296
Free Fight