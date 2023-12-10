 Skip to main content
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | December 10-16, 2023

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Dec. 10, 2023

Our library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 10, 2023
UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5 (8pm ET / 5pm PT)

The world’s most elite submission grappling athletes will face off in the Fight Pass Invitational 5! Tune in to find out who will emerge victorious, as the greatest names convene at the UFC APEX for a historic night where pride, legacy, and rivalry will all be on the line. 

THURSDAY DECEMBER 14, 2023
UFC 296: On The Line (6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT)
The host of UFC On The Line in the studio

If you like to bet on sports, join Brendan Fitzgerald, Gianni The Greek and Nick Kalikas as they make their picks for UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington. 

FRIDAY DECEMBER 15, 2023
UFC 296 Official Weigh-Ins Show (11:50am ET / 8:50pm PT)
Leon Edwards of Jamaica poses on the scale during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-in at Vivint Arena on August 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Hosts Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier and more take you through the official weigh-ins of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington as the fighters step to the scale for the final pay-per-view event of 2023.

Ares 18 (2pm ET / 11am PT)
Ares 18 Poster

UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins (7pm ET / 4pm PT)
Colby Covington is seen on stage during the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-in at UFC T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The pageantry continues as the fighters of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington step up on the stage in front of fans and media and face off one last time before fight night.

Cage Fury FC 128 (9pm ET / 6pm PT)

MMA fights are BACK at the boardwalk on December 15 when Cage Fury returns home to the luxurious Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. 

Cage Warriors 165 (9:30 ET / 6:30 PT)
Cage Warriors 165 poster

The promotion that brought you Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett and so many others rolls on with another huge event, this time from San Diego. 

LFA 173 (10pm ET / 7pm PT)
Unifed MMA 54 (10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT)
SATURDAY DECEMBER 16, 2023
FCC 36
FCC 36

 

 

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington (Prelims 6pm ET / 3pm PT)

Depending on which country you're watching from, some of you will see UFC 296 on UFC FIGHT PASS, some will see it on ESPN+, but not matter where you are, make sure you're in your seat when the action starts at 6pm ET for the epic final UFC pay-per-view of 2023. The welterweight and flyweight titles are on the line, and the card is stacked from top to bottom.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Leon Edwards of Jamaica punches Nate Diaz in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards Aims To Defend His Belt Against Challenger Colby Covington At UFC 296 Live From T-Mobile Arena On December 16, 2023 

Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil trade punches in their flyweight bout during the UFC 240 event at Rogers Place on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Pantoja's Five Favorite Fights | UFC 296

Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja Talks About His Favorite Fights That He Has Been Apart Of In The Octagon So Far 

Brandon Royval secures a guillotine choke submission against Matt Schnell in a flyweight fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight | Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell

Brandon Royval Goes For His Shot At UFC Gold As He Faces Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja For The Flyweight Title At UFC 296 On December 16, 2023 

