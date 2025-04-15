 Skip to main content
This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | April 14 - April 20, 2025

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Apr. 15, 2025

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

THURSDAY APRIL 17, 2025
BFL 83 [9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT]
FRIDAY APRIL 18, 2025
LFA 207 [9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT]
SATURDAY APRIL 19, 2025
CAGE WARRIORS 187 [1:00PM EST / 10:00AM PT]
SATURDAY APRIL 19, 2025
CAGE FURY FC 141 [8:00PM EST / 5:00PM PT]
SATURDAY APRIL 19, 2O25
HOLLYWOOD FIGHT NIGHTS: AKHMEDOV VS ESPADAS [9:00PM ET / 6:00PM PT]