Week 9 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Last week was without question the best week of the season and one of the best in recent memory, if not all time, as all five victorious fighters turned in impressive showings to earn the opportunity to compete in the Octagon next time out, including Torrez Finney, who finally delivered the type of performance UFC CEO Dana White had been hoping for in each of his first two successful appearances in Las Vegas.

After consecutive weeks where all five winners graduated to the UFC, this week’s group, which included the returning Kody Steele, who was all set to make the walk on Week 5 before his opponent backed out at the last minute, needed to bring it in order to continue the trend and send us into the final week of the season riding an incredible high.

And boy did they ever!

After the opening clash between Australian flyweights Sean Gauci and Anthony Drilich went the distance, the finishes flowed, resulting in another week full of action and excitement that gave White lots to consider.

The collection of impressive efforts and rapid finishes, it didn’t take the UFC head honcho long to make his decisions, welcoming finishers Islam Dulatov, Mario Pinto, Kody Steele, and Artem Vakhitov to compete inside the Octagon going forward. While Gauci didn’t get a contract on Tuesday night, White did say that he felt both he and Drilich would eventually find their way to the biggest stage in the sport in the future.

With four more contracts handed out this week, that brings the Season 8 total to 38 for the year, with 21 of the last 24 victorious fighters getting the call.

Check out the details of how things played out below.