Week 9 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 7

The six-pack of contracts brought the total for Season 7 to 36 through eight weeks, leaving this season seven graduates behind the record number of contracts awarded last year.

Tuesday night, the four sets of hopefuls that remained on the lineup following Monday’s weigh-ins made the walk to the cage with designs on impressing the boss, and once again, the action was impressive and the boss liked a lot of what he saw.

All four winners — Mauricio Ruffy, Magomed Gadzhiyasulov, Victor Hugo, and Rodolfo Bellato — all got the call to the Octagon, as did light heavyweight Jose Daniel Medina, whose gutsy performance in a losing effort against Gadzhiyasulov sparked something in the UFC President that prompted him to offer him a contract.

That’s now 41 contracts this season heading towards a six-fight finale next week.

Here’s a look at how things played out on Tuesday night.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 9 Results