Week 9 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 9

While I’ve been banging this particular drum for a couple of weeks now, with each passing series of fights, more excitement ensues, further proving my thesis. Some may want to call that premature because 20 percent of the season remains, while others may suggest that I have just doomed us to a lackluster final two weeks, but the facts speak for themselves: 35 new additions through eight weeks, 28 finishes in 40 fights, and at least one sub-90-second win in each of the last six weeks.

How To Watch Season 9 Of Dana White's Contender Series

Will the torrid pace and tremendous performances continue this week? Only time will tell, but for now, take a look at what’s on tap for the penultimate week of Season 9.

Lucas Caldas vs Magomed Zaynukov