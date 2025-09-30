 Skip to main content
Dana White and the matchmakers watching Dana White's Contender Series
Results
Dana White's Contender Series

Week 8 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

Live Results, Fight Recaps, Contract Winner Interviews, Scorecards And More From Week 8 Of Dana White's Contender Series Season 9, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On September 30
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Oct. 1, 2025
The run of exciting action taking place on Tuesday nights at the UFC APEX continued in the eighth week of Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, as the five-fight slight yielded a series of strong outings, including four consecutive finishes to close things out.

Russian flyweight Rashid Vagabov opened the show with an impressive sweep of the scorecards against Charles Oliveira protégé Paulo Henrique, looking like someone that could easily slide into the 125-pound weight class straight away. Kurtis Campbell followed with an 80-second thumping of Demba Seck before Christopher Alvidrez picked up a stoppage win over Eliezer Kubanza late in the first, registering the one and only upset of the evening.

In the penultimate pairing, Montreal’s Louis Jourdain dominated and submitting Magno Dias to make his case for joining his brother Charles on the UFC roster. And in the main event, Damian Pinas closed things out by flooring Vitor Costa with thudding right hand.

It didn’t take Dana White long to make his decisions, with the UFC President inviting all four finishers — Campbell, Alvidrez, Jourdain, and Pinas — to compete in the UFC going forward. That’s now 35 contracts through eight weeks and another evening filled with entertaining performances and electric action inside the UFC APEX.

Check out how things played out and how this week’s graduate earned their way onto the UFC roster with our recaps below.

Results, Fight Recaps and Scorecards

This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps, scorecards, plus interviews with Dana White and tonight’s contract winners.

Rashid Vagabov defeats Paulo Henrique by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

The favorite on the evening’s fight card, Rashid Vagabov cruised to victory over Paulo Henrique, dominating most of the way through en route to earning a clean sweep of the scorecards.

Rashid Vagabov of Russia taunts Paulo Henrique of Brazil in a flyweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Vagabov showcased his improved striking early in the contest before hitting a high amplitude harai goshi late in the first round. The 27-year-old started getting loose in the second, talking to UFC President Dana White at Octagonside while uncorking heavy attacks. In the third, the Russian showed his grappling skills, spending the vast majority of the frame backpacking Henrique, searching for submissions that never materialized.
Vagabov pitched a shutout and looked like a full-formed, well-rounded talent in dispatching the Charles Oliveira protégé Henrique. He trains with an elite crew and has now won seven straight, advancing to 14-2 with the victory.

Kurtis Campbell defeats Demba Seck by TKO (knee and strikes) at 1:20 of Round 1

Kurtis Campbell rolled into the Octagon and made a statement on Tuesday, taking the fight to Demba Seck and dispatching his foe in punishing fashion.

Kurtis Campbell of England reacts after a victory against Demba Seck of Senegal in a featherweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Kurtis Campbell of England reacts after a victory against Demba Seck of Senegal in a featherweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The undefeated Scouser dominated from start to finish, opening with a head kick before getting to a waist lock and bodying Seck to the canvas. Folliwing a couple mat returns, Campbell blasted Seck with a knee to the head as he looked to stand along the fence, sending him back to the canvas, where he quickly chased down the finish.

This was the kind of effort that had UFC President Dana White pantomiming a contract signing to Campbell following the bout, as “The Pink Panther” advanced to 8-0 with a third straight stoppage win.

Christopher Alvidrez defeats Eliezer Kubanza by TKO (strikes) at 4:44 of Round 1

Christopher Alvidrez turned in an impressive performance midway through the Week 8 slate, registering a stoppage win over Eliezer Kubanza late in the first round.

Christopher Alvidrez punches Eliezer Kubanza of The Democratic Republic of Congo in a welterweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Christopher Alvidrez punches Eliezer Kubanza of The Democratic Republic of Congo in a welterweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

From the outset, the Miami-based welterweight fought with confidence, looking to engage with the imposing “King Kong” while mixing up his attacks. Shortly after getting blasted with a nasty kick to the body, Alvidrez landed a right hand that took Kubanza off his feet, and from there, “The Newborn” did not let him off the hook, continuing to swarm and unload shots until the referee finally stepped in and halted the action.

That’s now six straight for the 28-year-old Goat Shed representative, who scored an impressive win over UFC veteran Takashi Sato last time out. After a pair of favorites cruised early, Alvidrez registered the first upset of the night, and looked strong doing it.

Louis Jourdain def. Magno Dias by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:39 of Round 3

Louis Jourdain’s mission was to join his older brother Charles on the UFC roster, and he put forth the kind of performance that could make that happen, earning a third-round submission win over Fighting Nerds representative Magno Dias.

Louis Jourdain of Canada punches Magno Dias of Brazil in a bantamweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Louis Jourdain of Canada punches Magno Dias of Brazil in a bantamweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“The Mad Prince” flashed his slick and varied striking throughout, working behind a sharp jab and punishing low kicks throughout the first, dropping Dias with a beautiful intercepting elbow while also successfully clearly a dicey grappling situation as well. In the second, the low kicks took their toll, sitting Dias down, giving Jourdain the opportunity to land a clean flying knee as he continued to take the fight to the Brazil. Right out of the corner to start the third, Jourdain ramped up the aggression, landing in top position as Dias looked for a trip, where he unloaded with elbows before snatching up the neck without any hooks, drawing out the tap.

Jourdain has always been a highly regarded prospect, but a serious knee injury left him sidelined for nearly two years. He showed on Tuesday night that he’s fully healthy and back to being a fighter to watch in the bantamweight division. 

Damian Pinas defeats Vitor Costa by TKO (right hand) at 1:46 of Round 1

Damian Pinas closed out Week 8 with a one-hitter-quitter against Vitor Costa.
Damian Pinas of Suriname reacts after a knockout victory against Vitor Costa of Brazil in a middleweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season nine, week eight at UFC APEX on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Early in the fight, Pinas landed a thudding uppercut that split the guard of Costa perfectly, showcasing the speed and power advantage in favor of the Nova Uniao representative. Not long after, the native of Suriname drove a right hand down the pipe that shut off Costa’s power supply, causing him to fall forward to the canvas.
Just a devastating finish from the 23-year-old middleweight. After a performance like this, even more people are going to be worried about “The Babayaga,” who has earned four straight victories and maintained his 100 percent finishing rate with this impressive effort.

