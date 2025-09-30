Week 8 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

Russian flyweight Rashid Vagabov opened the show with an impressive sweep of the scorecards against Charles Oliveira protégé Paulo Henrique, looking like someone that could easily slide into the 125-pound weight class straight away. Kurtis Campbell followed with an 80-second thumping of Demba Seck before Christopher Alvidrez picked up a stoppage win over Eliezer Kubanza late in the first, registering the one and only upset of the evening.



In the penultimate pairing, Montreal’s Louis Jourdain dominated and submitting Magno Dias to make his case for joining his brother Charles on the UFC roster. And in the main event, Damian Pinas closed things out by flooring Vitor Costa with thudding right hand.



It didn’t take Dana White long to make his decisions, with the UFC President inviting all four finishers — Campbell, Alvidrez, Jourdain, and Pinas — to compete in the UFC going forward. That’s now 35 contracts through eight weeks and another evening filled with entertaining performances and electric action inside the UFC APEX.



Check out how things played out and how this week’s graduate earned their way onto the UFC roster with our recaps below.